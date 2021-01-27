Voters in the Waseca school district may be deciding on a bond referendum in the next few years to address maintenance needs at Hartley Elementary School.
A task force's report compiled the facility needs in the school district, as well as a timeline for repairs, and Hartley Elementary needs the most attention moving forward.
The task force identified three ways to meet Hartley's maintenance needs moving forward: to remodel Hartley where it is and rebuild it from the inside out for about $17.8 million; to build a new elementary school on the Hartley site for about $25.5 million; to do a standalone elementary building potentially near the WIS building for about $22.6 million; or put an addition onto WIS to create a kindergarten-sixth grade building for about $14.5 million, according to the task force's estimates.
Some of Hartley's issues that have already been addressed include flushing out some of the water pipes containing high levels of lead and turning off certain faucets. Along with fixing water pipes, new air purification units were added to Hartley to enhance the HVAC system.
The task force highlighted challenges at Hartley in the report that need to be addressed as: aging systems and infrastructure, limited natural light, negative experience of lower level, shared gym/cafeteria space, lack of small group and flexible learning environments, limited space for specialists and the small kitchen space requires food preparation to occur off-site.
Superintendent Eric Hudspith said the next steps are determining a timeline public input and a decision about what to do with the Hartley building.
“It has been an exceptional building for us that has done a lot of great things and has a lot of great memories for people who have gone through that school,” Hudspith said at the Waseca School Board's Jan. 21 meeting.
Hudspith said he believes the best affordable option for Hartley's needs is to ask the public for a bond referendum. Hudspith said he realizes there is a pandemic going on and doesn’t want to ask the public for anything yet, but he thought November 2022 would be a good working timeline of when to get the public's input on a ballot.
The Waseca School Board will discuss these options further at the next work session meeting on Feb. 4.