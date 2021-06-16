A man from Welcome, Minnesota, has been sentenced in Waseca County Court after pleading guilty to breaking into a storage shed with the intent to steal an ATV.
Darin Felix Sukalski, 36, was sentenced Thursday to five years of supervised probation after he pleaded guilty and was convicted in April for felony third-degree burglary. Sukalski was originally charged in January with four felonies including the burglary charge as well as theft, property damage, and possession of burglary or theft tools. The three additional charges were dismissed per the plea agreement.
According to the original criminal complaint, the Waseca Police Department was notified Jan. 15 that an ATV had been stolen from a storage unit in Waseca and two individuals were shown in surveillance video near the units. One of the vehicles matching the descriptions from the video was involved in a traffic stop two days later with Sukalski identified as the driver. Officers later went to the residence where Sukalski was staying and the owner gave them permission to search the garage to which they discovered the stolen ATV, according to the report.
Sukalski has multiple previous felony convictions, including a 2016 theft of a motor vehicle conviction in Martin County. As a part of his probation, Sukalski is ordered to enter and successfully complete the Steele Waseca Drug Court program. If he fails to me the terms of his probation, Sukalski will serve the remainder of his sentencing in a state prison.
Also charged in this case is 37-year-old Angela Marie Sargent of Waseca, who was in the vehicle when Sukalski was pulled over and staying at the same residence as him. Sargent was originally charged with third-degree burglary and theft, both felonies. Sargent originally pleaded not guilty to both charged in April, but amended her plea a month later to guilty of felony theft, dropping the burglary charge. Her sentencing is scheduled for June 29.