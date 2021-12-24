Soaring property values and the previous year’s levy decrease have combined to produce this year’s higher-than-usual levy increase.
Despite some discomfort, the Waseca School Board voted unanimously after the Dec. 16 Truth in Taxation hearing to approve the 6.93% levy increase. The total 2022 levy is $5.24 million, an increase of $340,000 from the 2021 levy. This is down from the $344,000, or preliminary 7.01%, levy increase approved Oct. 11.
Of the $31.7 million total expenditure budget, 81.4% goes into the general fund, while 3.7% goes to the food service, 3.9% to community education, 9.4% to debt service, 0.9% to custodial and 0.7% to internal service.
Most of the $25.8 million general fund — 73% — go toward salaries and benefits, while 16.4% go toward purchased services, 5.7% toward supplies, 4.6% toward capital outlay, 0.2% toward other expenditures and 0.1% toward other financing sources.
Explaining the increase
Though Director of Business Services Elizabeth Beery said she wanted to honor and acknowledge the burden the levy increase imposes on district taxpayers, she added that the steepness of the increase can partially be attributed to the 3.9% levy decrease the previous year. The 2021 levy decrease had to do with declining enrollment and a one-time project paid for by the 2020 tax levy, which did not have to be revisited in 2021.
From the 2020 tax levy to the 2022 tax levy, there was a levy increase of 3%. The tax levy increase average for the last six years was 3.69%; for the last 15 years, it was 5.35%.
Rising property values also impacted the size of the 2022 levy, Beery said, accounting for 26% of the levy increase.
According to John Curran, appraiser at the Waseca County Assessor’s Office, the median home in the city of Waseca increased to $138,600 over the last year from $128,200, an 8.1% increase. And since state contributions decrease for districts with higher property values, the tax levy for those districts increases in turn.
Of the $340,000 that make up the 2022 levy increase, $251,000 come from the general fund. That fund takes into account property value adjustments, benefits for retired former staff, long-term facilities maintenance and more.
Post-employment benefits for retired former staff make up 15% of the levy increase, while debt service makes up about 19%, based on its payment schedule for all outstanding debt.
As part of the long-term facilities maintenance, about $102,000 comes from the asbestos abatement project at Waseca’s Central Building, which makes up about 26% of the levy. Superintendent Eric Hudspith said Dec. 2 that it is one of the few items the district could avoid paying this year — since the asbestos is safely contained in the attic — without feeling the consequences of cutting other services, and it would reduce the 2022 tax levy increase down to 4.9%. However, he said, that project does need to be done eventually, and avoiding it this year would “just be kicking the can down the road.”
School Board member Edita Mansfield, who had expressed concerns about rising property taxes for district residents at the Dec. 2 work session and asked if the asbestos abatement project could be delayed until next year, asked School Board member and treasurer Scott Deml at the Dec. 16 meeting if the Finance Committee had looked into her question to reconsider its timeline. He said it had and ultimately decided the School Board should stay the course.
“We felt that kicking that can down the road would actually make bigger increases down the road,” Deml said, adding that fears of unforeseen cost increases in the future were another factor in the committee’s decision.
Mansfield also asked if the School Board decreasing its levy would cause state aid to increase, to which Hudspith said it would not. Depending on what part of the levy is decreased, he said, state aid would also decrease along with it or stay the same.