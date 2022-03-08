Local public schools have seen attendance figures suffer during the pandemic, as some parents are opting to shift their children to local private schools or pursue alternatives, such as homeschooling.
Newly released data from the Minnesota Department of Education showed that, for the second year in a row, enrollment at Minnesota school districts declined over the last year. However, the enrollment drop was much smaller, at about 0.3% of total statewide enrollment.
Locally, Owatonna Public Schools (at 4,962 students in 2021-22) did see a slight increase in enrollment last year, though not as high as its drop the previous year. Tri-City United (1,929 students in 2021-22) is the only large school district in the area with enrollment levels currently above pre-pandemic levels, having seen a slight dip between 2019-20 and 2020-21, but a larger gain from 2020-21 to 2021-22. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (704 students in 2021-22) also increased in enrollment over the pandemic — an increase of 25 enrolled students from 2019-20 to 2021-22. The same for Cleveland Public School (559 students in 2021-22), which has increased enrollment by 45 students.
By contrast, all other large local school districts saw a decline in enrollment the last two years. Faribault (3,328 students in 2021-22) and St. Peter (2,198 students in 2021-22) school districts have been hit particularly hard by recent enrollment trends, with both reporting an enrollment decline of close to 200 students in the last two years.
Northfield School District (3,914 students in 2021-22), where many students open enroll from outside the community, saw a dip of about 90 students over two years. Waseca School District (1,783 students in 2021-22) saw its numbers drop by over 100 students in two years. Le Sueur-Henderson (946 students in 2021-22), which continues to struggle with funding, dropped by 36 students over two years. Medford (900 students in 2021-22) dipped by 29 students. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (754 students in 2021-22) dipped by 28 students.
Kenyon-Wanamingo (659 students in 2021-22) experienced the most severe drop in enrollment, percentage-wise, over the last two years, losing 91 students, a drop of 2.6% from 2019-20 to 2020-21 and then a drop of 9.2% from 2020-21 to 2021-22.
The decline in enrollment for area schools in 2021-22, even though much more modest for most districts than the year prior, is very much out of line with trends over the last decade. Throughout the 2010s, enrollment at local districts could be counted on to rise each year, even if by a small amount.
At local private schools, like St. Mary’s in Owatonna, the opposite has happened. Principal Jen Swanson said that, for years, class sizes had been stagnant or in decline. Now, the K-8 side of the school has seen an increase in enrollment.
“Some families came to us, because we were able to stay in person, as some other schools went to distance or hybrid learning,” she said. “We were able to stay in person because of our size.”
At Trinity Lutheran School in Janesville, Principal Wade Stockman said that enrollment increased by about 20 students in the pandemic’s wake — a huge increase for a school of roughly 100 students.
Aside from the early months of the pandemic, the school has been able to maintain in-person classes, other than a brief period of quarantine after one teacher contracted the virus. While parents appreciate the commitment to in-person learning, Stockman said that the school’s appeal is deeper than that.
“I think people have been looking for a school that speaks to what’s going on in society and their beliefs,” he said.
Lower enrollment is a financial challenge for local public school districts, given the structure of the state’s per pupil funding formula. Districts with fewer students are now looking at having to make do with less.
St. Peter Public Schools Superintendent Bill Gronseth said that, while St. Peter High School has managed to hang onto higher enrollment figures achieved after roughly a decade of growth, the decrease has been stark in primary school grades.
“We are seeing an increased number of families choosing to homeschool or go to a parochial school, because they didn’t have as restrictive strategies for COVID,” he said.
While the enrollment process is just starting, signals for the upcoming school year seem to indicate that the tide is starting to shift, as the recovery in enrollment figures seen during the 2021-2022 school year continues apace.
In Faribault, projections provided by Superintendent Todd Sesker indicate that kindergarten enrollment is on pace to increase in the upcoming year. Similarly, Gronseth said that kindergarten enrollment in St. Peter has thus far been robust.
“A lot of families are signing up for kindergarten,” he said. “We’re already ahead of previous years."