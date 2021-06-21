The Waseca Public Library held a bike obstacle course event as part of its Summer Reading Program Thursday, June 17 after inclement weather forced library staff to push back their original plans to hold it the previous week.
Before any biking commenced in the library parking lot, Brianna Bleeker, the children’s librarian at WPL who organized the event, read aloud a role-playing story that began, “The kingdom is being attacked!” Participants were then asked to bike between “the Giant’s Toothpicks,” as well as over the “Bridge of Despair,” throwing “spelled messenger balls” to wizards’ towers along the way.
“I would like to think that the story element I added to the program as one more piece that instills a love of stories in general (and thus reading) into the kids, and that the inclusion of bike safety and maintenance information and maps helped their literacy in several ways,” Bleeker wrote in an email. She added that she hopes the event brought attention to the Summer Reading Program, and encouraged kids to sign up for the reading portion of the program.
Bleeker’s story ended by saying: “Your success could determine the fate of the kingdom!”