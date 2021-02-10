The Janesville-Waldrof-Pemberton school district moves forward with Safe Routes to School improvements, slated to be done in 2022.
The Janesville City Council approved in March 2018 a total of $445,025, with $356,020 coming from federal funds and $89,0005 coming from local funds, to complete the Safe Routes to School project. Recently, Janesville city staff started working with an engineer to design and get bids for the project in October to November 2021.
The JWP School Board discussed in 2018 spending the funds on sidewalk improvements along North Main Street and sections along Third Street, Fourth Street and North Teal Street. The improvements have been completed in front of the school on Third Street and a small portion on Fourth Street, but there are still sections to be finished on all of the streets in the project.
Safe Routes to School is a grant program to improve safety, reduce traffic and improve air quality near schools. The grant for JWP is to make improvements in the surrounding area near the school and near Trinity Lutheran School to create a safer environment for the students near traffic.