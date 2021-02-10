Safe Routes to School

The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton School Board heard an update on the Safe Routes to School grants at its Monday, Feb. 8 meeting. The grant will fund improvements to sidewalks around the school and to make the commute to school safer for walking, biking or other students using the sidewalks. (File photo/Southernminn.com)

The Janesville-Waldrof-Pemberton school district moves forward with Safe Routes to School improvements, slated to be done in 2022.

The Janesville City Council approved in March 2018 a total of $445,025, with $356,020 coming from federal funds and $89,0005 coming from local funds, to complete the Safe Routes to School project. Recently, Janesville city staff started working with an engineer to design and get bids for the project in October to November 2021.

The JWP School Board discussed in 2018 spending the funds on sidewalk improvements along North Main Street and sections along Third Street, Fourth Street and North Teal Street. The improvements have been completed in front of the school on Third Street and a small portion on Fourth Street, but there are still sections to be finished on all of the streets in the project.

Safe Routes to School is a grant program to improve safety, reduce traffic and improve air quality near schools. The grant for JWP is to make improvements in the surrounding area near the school and near Trinity Lutheran School to create a safer environment for the students near traffic.

Reach Reporter Bailey Grubish at 507-837-5451 or follow her on Twitter @wcnbailey. ©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Load comments