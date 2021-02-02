Two women have been separately charged with felony drug possession following routine traffic stops for expired tabs in Waseca.
Kathryn Marie Pena, 49, of Owatonna was formally charged in Waseca County court on Tuesday with four felony counts of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell. She was also charged with a misdemeanor for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle as well as a misdemeanor charge for possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint, a deputy with the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on Monday night after observing a vehicle in Waseca with expired tabs. When the driver, identified as Pena, opened her window the deputy smelled a strong odor of fresh marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, according to his report. When the deputy advised Pena he could smell marijuana, she allegedly said she had smoked some earlier but denied having any in the vehicle. The deputy reported Pena’s speech was slightly slurred and she appeared to be rambling.
After calling for assistance, a female officer with the Waseca Police Department patted down Pena while the deputy patted down a male passenger. The deputy located a small bag of marijuana in the male’s right sock, according to court documents. The deputy also located a second bag of marijuana and a glass pipe known as a “one-hitter,” which contains just enough marijuana for a single hit, inside the vehicle along with a small glass jar of ground marijuana in the cup holder of the center console. According to the report, Pena stated the bag and the one-hitter were hers and that there was nothing else the officers needed to know about. Once Pena was placed under arrest and put in the squad car, the deputy found crystalized rocks, a meth pipe, cash and other paraphernalia in Pena’s purse.
Logged into evidence from the search of Pena and her vehicle included three individually wrapped 4.8-gram bags of methamphetamine, two grams of fresh marijuana, marijuana wax, a glass meth pipe with unburned white powder/crystals in the bowl, 35 pills of the controlled substance Clonazepam, 10 pills of the controlled substances Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine and various drug paraphernalia.
Bail without conditions for Pena is set at $25,000. She has a settlement conference scheduled for Feb. 23.
Pena has two prior convictions for fifth-degree controlled substance possession, including a 2013 felony conviction in Sibley County and a 2011 felony conviction in Steele County. Both convictions were later deemed misdemeanors pursuant to state law.
Also charged in Waseca County court this week is 28-year-old Jazmyne Amanda May Shinabarger of New Richland. Shinabarger was charged Monday with felony fifth-degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana. She is also facing one count of possessing marijuana in a motor vehicle and driving without proof of insurance, both misdemeanors.
According to the criminal complaint, a deputy with the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in Waseca on Sunday after observing a vehicle with expired tabs. As the deputy approached the vehicle, they reported a strong smell of marijuana. The driver, Shinabarger, admitted to the deputy she smoked marijuana before leaving home but denied there was any present in the vehicle, according to the report.
When officers from the Waseca Police Department arrived, Shinabarger informed law enforcement her fiancé wanted to speak with them on the phone. He informed them he was pulled over in the same vehicle a few days prior and a small amount of marijuana was found on him and that is what the deputy had smelled, according to court documents. The deputy searched the vehicle and found three large bags of marijuana tucked underneath the driver’s seat. The marijuana was taken into evidence and totaled more than 61 grams.
Bail without conditions for Shinabarger is set at $15,000. She has a settlement conference scheduled for March 4.