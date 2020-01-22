OWATONNA — While winter weather may impede most construction projects, the crews slated to expand Highway 14 between Owatonna and Dodge Center began the first pieces of work this week.
Construction crews are currently clearing brush and trees along what will be the new route of the soon-to-be four-lane highway, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The work will prepare the new route for the heavy-duty construction, which is scheduled to begin its first full season this spring.
“In Minnesota, we never know when spring will finally be here and winter will be gone, so we usually have to play it a little by ear as to when weather will make it such so that the real construction can begin,” said Mike Dougherty, the public affairs coordinator for Minnesota Department of Transportation District 6. “This is one of those things where we can get everything prepped in advance that will eventually help us down the road.”
The removal of the trees and brush was decided after careful consideration of the road placement and the locations of the foliage. Crews are expected to complete the work in late winter, with Dougherty adding that there is a unique reason that they will need to complete the removal no later than the end of March.
Bats.
“There is a particular species of bats that are hibernating right now that typically in the spring will come back to roost and nest in the trees,” Dougherty explained. “Their migration takes place anywhere from April on, so that’s one of the main reasons people will see us doing the tree removal now during the winter.”
Dougherty assured that the environmental impact report for the highway expansion project shows that the bat population should not be negatively impacted by the project, noting that they will only be cutting into a small portion of the trees in the region that the bats could potentially select to nest in.
“We are not taking out trees just to take out trees,” Dougherty asserted. “We looked specifically at what would need to be removed for the project and for safety. There will still be a lot of trees in the area and adjacent to the ones being removed.”
The project will expand 12.5 miles of Highway 14 from two lanes to four lanes between Owatonna and Dodge Center to complete a continuous four-lane road between Mankato and Rochester. The project is intended to improve the capacity, safety, travel times, and access between Rochester and Owatonna, as well as the Interstate 35 corridor. The expansion area is a new route for Highway 14, which will stay south of the railroad tracks on the west side of the project, travel south of Claremont, and connect where the four-lane highway is west of Dodge Center.
Shafer Contracting of Shafer, Minnesota, won the bidding and was awarded the $107,997,119 construction contract for the highway expansion project. Construction is scheduled to be completed by 2022. Traffic on the new Highway 14 route is expected in 2021.
Once construction is complete, the only remaining section of Highway 14 that will still be two-lanes will be a 12-mile segment between New Ulm and Nicollet. It is on that very stretch of road that two fatal accidents occurred within 24 hours on Monday and Tuesday. On Monday, 23-year-old Aaron Glen Lloyd of North Mankato died after his vehicle collided with another car that had drifted into oncoming traffic. On Tuesday, a 45-year-old New Ulm woman, identified as Naomi Sue Peterson, was traveling north on Nicollet County Road 32 when her vehicle collided with a semi traveling east on Highway 14. Peterson died at the scene and the driver of the semi was not injured.
“Expanding all of Highway 14 to two lanes is critical and we are getting closer and closer,” said Kevin Raney, a member of the Owatonna City Council and the Highway 14 Partnership, regarding the accident. “But it can’t happen soon enough on both ends.”
“What is it going to take to finally fix Highway 14?” said Karen Foreman, president of the Highway 14 Partnership, in a statement released Wednesday regarding the accidents. “Two deadly crashes in less than 24-hours needs to be a wake-up call that we need action now. Right now, it seems like no one has a clear path forward for Highway 14.”
“The Corridors of Commerce program is ineffective in its current form, and it is apparent that we can’t rely on the federal government,” she continued. “It is time for everyone involved – Governor Walz, Commissioner Kelliher, the Legislature, local advocates – to roll up our sleeves and come together with a plan to fix Highway 14 so that we can hopefully prevent tragedies like this from happening in the future.”
Finding funding for highway expansions is extremely difficult, and almost did not happen for the Highway 14 expansion project in District 6. Though the funding for the project was adding into the 2018 bonding bill after the Corridors of Commerce excluded the project from their funding, an apparent issue with the wording of the bonding bill could have delayed construction for several years. That was ironed out, however, and the timeline has been able to remain on schedule.
Dougherty noted that receiving this kind of funding is rare, so rare that it could be awhile until the last remaining portion of Highway 14, which falls outside of his district, is finally expanded.
“We are mainly in preservation mode,” Dougherty said. “We don’t do a lot of expansion projects with the way highway funding is, most of it is maintaining the roads we already have.”
With that said, he added that it makes the upcoming expansion project that much more celebratory.
“To expand a highway is exciting because it doesn’t happen that often these days,” Dougherty said. “It’s exciting when the money is there to do these things.”
To learn more about the Highway 14 project and sign up for email updates, go to www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/hwy14/. Dougherty said that there will be a public open house scheduled within the next couple of months that will also give people a chance to learn more about the project, the timeline, and view maps of the new route.