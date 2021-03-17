Waseca County Public Health Director Sarah Berry said officials “strongly suspect” the new COVID-19 variants are nearby.
There has been a “very significant” amount of cases in neighboring Blue Earth County recently and there’s concern a variant that causes COVID-19 to be more contagious is causing the uptick, she told the Waseca County Board Tuesday.
“We just haven’t been able to document it just yet,” she said.
The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed in recent weeks that COVID-19 variants originating in South Africa, Brazil and the United Kingdom are in the state. The state announced an outbreak of the UK variant in Carver County in the southwest Twin Cities earlier this month.
Waseca County’s COVID-19 incidence rate is on the high end compared to other southern Minnesota counties at 30 cases per 10,000 residents and it’s been hovering around that number for several weeks, Berry said. The rate means that about 60 Waseca County residents have COVID-19 at any given time and 60 people are spreading it to 60 people every week.
“It may not seem like a lot, but it is enough that if we get a variant in our community, and we likely will, that number will shoot up rapidly because that many people means it could easily double or triple the number who are sick if they are actively spreading something that is very easily transmissible,” Berry said.
The one-year mark
“It’s been a really long year,” Berry said. “We have been in full pandemic response for that entire year.”
Waseca County has had 2,112 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 19 residents have died of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Berry said the number of confirmed cases is likely lower than the real number of cases that have occurred in the county due to the lack of access to testing early on in the pandemic. She said they’ve also heard anecdotally that some families only had one person tested and then assumed that the rest of the family members had it.
The county’s largest peak of cases occurred right before Thanksgiving, she said. The county has had only a few outbreaks associated with an event or place and those outbreaks aren’t due to the event occurring. Rather, it’s spreading when people are close together in places like the parking lot before or after the event, she said.
Most of the county Public Health Department’s response to the pandemic in the past year has focused on communicating information to the community, she said.
Eight of the 13 public health staff have had significant life events such as a birth, death of a parent or cancer diagnosis in their family in the past year while also handling the pandemic, Berry said. That would be trying in normal circumstances, but the pandemic has made it a stressful year for the staff, she said.
“They are doing fabulous. They are really burned out even without incurring significant overtime. They’re really stretched. They’re doing amazing, amazing work, but it has been a marathon,” she said.
COVID-19 vaccinations continue
Berry said it’s “wonderful” to see so many COVID-19 vaccines in the community.
As of Monday, 23.1% of Minnesotans and 22.9% of Waseca County residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Most of the 4,300 vaccines administered in Waseca County have been done through pharmacies, she said. The county Public Health Department has administered 1,300 of those doses.
“Vaccine clinic is probably our most rewarding day,” Berry said. “The prep can be really stressful when we’re telling them they’re not eligible or we don’t have room in the clinic, that can be really stressful, but it does make up for it when we are able to vaccinate folks who have been desperately waiting.”
Waseca County Public Health receives its vaccinations directly from the supply the state receives from the federal government. Berry said they’ve realized they can handle about 400 vaccines at a weekly clinic before they’re maxed out of space and staff at the clinic. The county typically receives its vaccine doses on Tuesday for a clinic on either Wednesday or Thursday.
County Public Health is currently vaccinating workers at food processing facilities. Once that tier is done, the county will move onto the next tier. The county differs from pharmacies in who they can vaccinate because pharmacies can vaccinate a broader group and that’s caused some confusion in the community, Berry said.
Minnesota will be vaccinating Phase 1b-tiers 2 and 3 for a few more weeks because 1.8 million Minnesotans fall into those categories, Berry said. She said she anticipates that there won’t be many Waseca County residents who haven’t been vaccinated by the time vaccinations open to the general public.
The state’s Vaccine Connector at mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/connector is a good resource for knowing when to receive a vaccine and it’s mostly focused on vaccinations provided by pharmacies and health care providers. She also encourages residents to call the county Public Health Department at 507-835-0690 if they have questions.