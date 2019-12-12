WASECA — A Waseca couple convicted of felony child neglect were sentenced this week.
Katie Rae Krause, 35, and Keith Luke Krause, 39, will serve 60 days in jail followed by five years probation.
They were charged in March 2019 in Waseca County District Court for child neglect of their adopted seven year-old daughter from China. Minnesota Prairie County Alliance started the filing process in October 2018 after abuse was reported.
The child was taken out of the Krause’s custody and placed in foster care shortly after the report was made.
Some of the findings in a court report were broken fingers, bruising, cuts and a reported brain bleed.
In 2018, when the child was 7 years old, a doctor reported the child weighed just 27 pounds compared to the 33 pounds she weighed at 3 years of age.
Some conditions of their probation are no possession or consumption of alcohol or controlled substances, counseling with in-home participation once a month for a minimum of three years, cognitive training among numerous other conditions.