Today’s generation has grown up with technology — whether it be cellphones, smart watches, laptops or tablets — as a primary way of communication, but older generations are faced with a cultural shift that can be confusing.
The Janesville Community Leadership Team took that into consideration when coming up with projects for senior citizens. The leadership team is members of the Janesville community, who want to make Janesville an even better place to live.
Joe Burke, a member of the Janesville Community Leadership Team, had the idea to enrich the lives of senior living in town. The team worked with Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundations (SMIF) and Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging to help secure the Age Friendly grant.
“We were able to receive the grant from Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation and purchased Chromebooks that seniors can check-out from the library,” Burke said. “We plan on creating educational classes for adults to learn how to be comfortable with computers.”
Along with computers and educational classes, the group has added hotspots to areas where internet access may not be accessible.
The classes are expected to start in June with a minimal cost that has not been determined. The classes will be coordinated through the churches in town during the summer months. In the winter, classes may be held at the school.
“I wish we would have thought of this prior to COVID-19,” Burke said.
According to Burke, many older adults would ask the library staff for help sending someone a photo.
“It’s a way for them to stay connected with friends and family,” Burke said.
The goal of this leadership initiative is to help older adults create connections, feel comfortable with technology and to find projects that would benefit seniors. Other ideas include bus trips and further education.
A while back, the team made a survey for the community, explaining what Janesville has to offer.
“It was pretty extensive,” Burke said. “The survey is able to help with city government, churches and the whole community.”
According to Waseca County Commissioner DeAnne Malterer, there are many people that have been involved so far. The churches and businesses helped get the survey out, and residents and business people have also been involved, as well as the school, library, city and public health staff.
What stood out to Burke was the clinic, highlighting the medical needs for senior citizens and how the clinic itself is willing to help.
“This will benefit older adults that don’t necessarily drive outside of the city,” Burke said. “They want to be involved.”
Malterer heard about the project while filling out the community survey and speaking with Burke.
“The results of the community survey were to work collaboratively with local entities and individuals, and to plan projects that will help our residents and make Janesville an even better place to live” Malterer said.
According to Malterer, it’s been great fun to see so many people working together.
“I’m very excited about the work that is being done,” Malterer said.
To be involved with the future projects, Burke suggested contacting the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School or the Janesville City Council.