WASECA — Members of the Steele/Waseca Drug Court recently attended a national training in Washington, D.C., with more than 6,000 participants.
This training was for the local drug court system to learn more on what other programs across the country are doing and how to implement best practices.
“The benefit to our treatment court (drug court) is that we are able to hear what treatment courts around the nation are doing to better their treatment court and how they are handling up and coming issues,” said Waseca County Attorney Rachel Cornelius. “It was really interesting to get some feedback on how other treatment courts are handling those. The stuff that we will be able to use is to continue to protect due process is something that we are always concerned about and that people are being held accountable and still getting the treatment and support that they need from the courts.”
“It’s an opportunity to get the latest research associated and to get a national perspective and to learn from other programs nationwide,” said Drug Court Coordinator Nicole Grams.
This training was four days filled with numerous training sessions with specific breakout sessions for each role that is associated with the drug court team. These breakout sessions were pertaining to a specific area of expertise that the Steele/Waseca members were able to learn more about to further the knowledge to build the program.
Judges, defense and prosecuting attorneys, probation officers, law enforcement, treatment counselors and many other roles were represented in breakout sessions. There were about 14 people who were able to attend from the Steele/Waseca Drug Court who were able to attend the numerous breakout sessions.
“What I like about the training is it gives me the opportunity to go out there and refresh what the model is supposed to look like, attend breakout sessions about rural drug courts and how they come to solutions in common rural areas,” Grams said.
Along with plenary sessions and breakout sessions there were keynote speakers. One of the speakers was Dion Flynn, who is best known as being a Barack Obama impersonator on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.
He spoke on how he started Improve Recovery Workshops for groups. Grams recalled that he pitched that if a person does improve, it is a way to learn to have fun again.
After sessions the group from Steele/Waseca Drug Court would meet-up and discuss what they were learning during each breakout session they were able to attend. Some of the people attended the same breakout sessions, but there were a lot who attended their own role session who had different information to share.
Based on one of the breakout-sessions Waseca County Judge Carol Hanks attended there has been change implemented to the Steele/Waseca Drug Court program.
The breakout session Judge Hanks attended was focused on reducing anxiety in the courtroom. The set-up has changed so the drug court team, including the judge, all sit at a table with one participant of drug court at a time to put everyone on an even playing field.
Before the drug court participant would stand in front of their peers at a podium before the judge to speak on progress in the program. In the session Judge Hanks attended it was shared that this set-up could cause anxiety for those who have experienced trauma in the past because people are behind them and they are not aware of what is happening behind them.
This is the fourth year that the local drug court has been able to attend this national conference because of the Bureau of Justice Assistance that allowed the Steele/Waseca program to be a part of the Adult Drug Court Discretionary Grant Program.
This program provides financial and technical assistance to states, state courts, local courts, units of local government and federally recognized Indian tribal governments to develop and implement adult drug courts and veterans treatment courts. These courts effectively integrate evidence-based substance abuse treatment, mandatory drug testing, sanctions and incentives, and transitional services in judicially supervised court settings that have jurisdiction over offenders to reduce recidivism and substance abuse and prevent overdoses.
According to Grams it may be the last for a while because the grant they use to pay for the conference is in the last year.
“We’ve been fortunate to go to this and it has allowed our program to incorporate the newest research in our program and keeping it from staying stale…,” Grams said of the national conference.
This conference also followed the state training that the drug court team was able to attend in June as well.
Though they were both learning opportunities to grow the program both were vital in sharing the program struggles specific to Minnesota and to ones that are seen all across the country.
“We were able to go to the State training that provided good and helpful training and the national training was able to build off of that and give us more information that people are dealing with nationally,” Cornelius said.
Throughout the State and National trainings, it has been shown that there has been significant reduction in recidivism when judges, law enforcement, prosecutors and other such positions take an active role in drug courts.
“I think the most important thing I learned about at the national training is the amount of professionals and individuals who truly want to help others (both those in recovery and people in general) is incredible and humbling,” Waseca Police Department Lieutenant Angie Grotberg said.“In speaking with professionals from Alaska, New York as well as other places, we all are dealing with similar circumstances in our communities and we are fortunate enough to have people out there willing to take the extra step and go the extra mile. We as a society should be proud of that.”
This national training not only allowed the Steele/Waseca Drug Court to learn the best practices from treatment courts across the nation but it also provided for a team bonding experience that allows them to provide the best opportunities for success.
“Not only do we strengthen our drug court program by keeping it up to the Nationwide best practices, but it strengthens our team to provide a better service for our participants,” Defense Council Representative Karie Anderson said. “After the trainings every team member has a better understanding of the importance of due process and what that means to our participants. We come back with a renewed enthusiasm for our program and the impact it has on our participants. The common goal is success for each participant in the program.”