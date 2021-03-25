The job of a local firefighter involves resilience every day.
The Waseca Fire Department includes firefighters of all ages, experiences and talents, but Shift Commander Jon Kahnke said the most important thing is that they're all human. When called to a fire scene, each one different, they have to stay focused no matter the circumstance.
"Everyone reacts differently to different circumstances... the dynamics are so different from one person to the next and that’s why it’s so so important to have that relationship with the people that you work with. We don't ever shut anyone out," Kahnke said.
An emergency could happen during a holiday meal, an appointment, bad weather or other busy moments of their life, but the first responders show up to help those in need no matter what. Those in the fire service, like many other emergency responders, push through distractions to help those in need, or as now retired Fire Chief John Underwood said, "it’s about helping people on the worst day of their life."
When they join the department, its a civic duty to help their own community and every firefighter makes sacrifices to be there. The main sacrifices are family time, work time and health.
“I think it’s unanimous for all of us, that would be the same thing, the main reason why we're here is to help the community,” said Underwood, who has stayed on with the department as a firefighter after his retirement.
Missing out on family time is a major component when working on the fire department, either on-call or as a full-time employee.
“It's one of those jobs that's unique on the full-time side of the world, that we’re given an opportunity to serve the community, but we’re also given an opportunity to have closeness still with our family,” Kahnke said. “It's hard to explain to people because I think to put it in perspective for people when the city and our employer allows us to do those things because the time away from family is significant.”
The Waseca Fire Department, like most other fire departments, feels like a family in its own right, celebrating Christmas and other holidays, having supper together or just hanging out at the station when they have downtime. They come together and support each other.
Firefighter Michael Kahnke, son of Jon Kahnke, recalls spending a lot of his childhood, into his young adulthood, at the fire station for lunches, dinners, holidays and even birthdays, making it like a second home to him.
“It’s kind of all I knew, I grew up around it and here,” he said of why he joined the department. “We were always here.”
Most Waseca firefighters have a full-time job where their employer is flexible to allow them to leave in the middle of work to assist on a fire call.
“You’re away from your family 24 hours at a time and then on your days off your days are consumed by doing it too and if you're paid on-call, it's a busy occupation,” Jon Kahnke said. “I think when you talk about searching for employees and what you want to find in them is someone that puts that best foot forward. Giving back to the community you live in, this is your opportunity. Not every call that we go to is something that we’re going to win, but we’re going to go in and make somebody's day better because let's face it there is no 912, it's 911 and that's it.”
There is a lot of training that goes into becoming a firefighter and continuous training throughout their careers. There are first responder classes, firefighter classes along with hazmat training, then the occasional Saturday eight-hour classes. This training prepares them to face every obstacle that is presented, both physically and mentally.
“Two worst things in my career when I go to something bad is: I pray I don't know them and I pray they’re not young people,” Underwood said. “Those by far are the worst. Young people stand out, but in a small community we know people. Those will never leave you.”
Being in a small town means that there are times the department is responding to people firefighters know and they have to stay focused to help that person in their time of need.
“You have to prepare yourself mentally,” Kahnke said. “It’s not easy and that's my philosophy. You have to get your mind set, you have a job to do. I talked about the things that we need to do in those circumstances, whether it's a crash, fire or some other catastrophe, you have to be able to focus and do your job because that's what the public expects, that's what the people expect and they deserve that. It's got to be complete focus no matter if you know the person or not and that's my philosophy. I never allow that to get in my way.”
Even after the call has long been answered and the fire department has helped the person in need and cleaned the fire trucks there is still work to be done. Some of the on-call members are able to return home to sleep or work, but some of the leaders and firefighters remain in the station writing the report, taking attendance and completing other necessary paperwork for the emergency.
“When those doors open, a lot of times the outcome has already been decided, nothing we can do,” Underwood said. “What I like to stress to people, young firefighters, is when we get to the scene and it's something bad, pray for the ones that you can’t help and help the ones you can and try to make the outcome better.”
Following certain emergency calls, the department will do a check-in on the firefighters' mental health 72 hours afterwards as a way to provide resources to those who need it or are having a hard time after a call that was significant to them.
There are resources for mental health through national and state fire associations, an employee assistant program and other options. On top of the mental health part of the job, there are other health problems at the forefront: cancer and cardiac problems. There are numerous avenues of help for these concerns as well and Minnesota has a cancer registry for firefighters.
“What we’re telling people today is you need to look out for yourself and one another,” Kahnke said.