All charges against a Faribault man charged in January with offering to pay a minor for sex were dismissed in Waseca County Court after he died.
Austin Blake Beytien, 22, was charged with one felony count of prostitution for offering to hire an individual under 18 but at least 16 to engage in sexual contact. He was also charged with indecent exposure, a misdemeanor. On May 6, Beytien pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge, which dismissed the felony, but he died prior to the sentencing. A date and cause of death is unknown, and Beytien’s attorney did not return a request for comment.
The state officially vacated the charge July 1. The court was scheduled to sentence Beytien July 6.
In other court news:
• Thirty-seven year-old Angela Marie Sargent, of Waseca, was sentenced June 29 to five years of supervised probation for her part in stealing and dismantling an ATV from a storage unit in Waseca. Sargent was convicted in May of one felony count of theft, a third-degree burglary charge was dismissed per the plea agreement.
According to the original criminal complaint, the Waseca Police Department was notified Jan. 15 that an ATV had been stolen by two individuals shown in a surveillance video. Officers were able to identify Sargent and Darin Felix Sukalski of Welcome, Minnesota, as the suspects in the video.
As a part of her probation, Sargent – also known as Angela Froderman – is prohibited from using alcohol or drugs with the exception of prescribed medications and must undergo a mental health evaluation. She must also complete 120 hours of community service. If Sargent fails to comply to the conditions of her probation she will serve the remainder of her sentence in prison.
Sukalski was sentenced in June to five years of supervised probation for third-degree burglary in relation to the same case.
• The case against 21-year-old Ezequiel Noel Olvera, of Sleepy Eye, have been put on hold until December after the court determined he was incompetent and could not proceed with the legal process at this time. Olvera was charged in February with receiving stolen property, a felony, after he was arrested in New Richland while allegedly driving a vehicle reported as stolen. He is also facing fourth-degree assault of a peace officer and interfering with a peace officer, both gross misdemeanor offenses, as well as a misdemeanor offense charge for fourth-degree damage to property.
The court ordered a competency examination on April 13 and on June 24 Judge Carol Hanks determined Olvera was not competent to proceed. According to court documents, the psychologist who conducted the examination found Olvera “does not presently possess the ability to rationally consult with counsel, understand the proceedings against him, or participate in his defense due to active symptoms of mental illness.”
A review hearing in this case has been scheduled for Dec. 16.
• Natasha Marie Kahnke, 36, of Owatonna, was sentenced last month in Waseca County Court to one year of supervised probation after she pleaded guilty to careless driving – a misdemeanor. One felony charge of first-degree property damage and one misdemeanor charge failing to notify the owner of damaged property following a traffic collision were dismissed per the plea agreement.
According to the original criminal complaint, Kahnke was first charged on March 23 after she crashed her car into a fence surrounding the New Richland wastewater treatment facility. Parts of Kahnke’s car were located at the scene of the crash and the estimate to replace and repair the damaged fence totaled $2,100.
As a part of her probation, Kahnke must complete 40 hours of community service. If she fails to comply with her probation she will serve 90 days in the Waseca County Jail.