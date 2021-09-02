A Waseca man is facing multiple felonies after he allegedly taunted and threatened another man with a loaded shotgun, according to court documents.
John Robert Hayes, 51, was charged on Sept. 1 with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and terrorist threats. He is also facing one count of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident that took place at a Waseca park.
According to the criminal complaint, Waseca police and Waseca County Sheriff’s deputies responded in the afternoon on Aug. 31 to a report of a man threatening someone at the park with a gun. The caller said Hayes was allegedly inside his garage with a shotgun and was yelling at a man and a child playing basketball in the park. The caller also believed Hayes was drunk.
Law enforcement reportedly found Hayes inside the garage with a shotgun across his lap and ordered him to put down the firearm, walk outside the garage and lay on the ground, to which Hayes complied. Officers found three shotgun shells on Hayes’ person and a shell in the gun’s chamber, according to the report.
Witnesses to the incident told police that Hayes was allegedly yelling at a man in the park. The victim said Hayes reportedly yelled at him to come toward him, but then said “lay one foot on my property and I’ll shoot you.” The victim said Hayes also reportedly showed him a shotgun shell and said “I got this for you; I got 25 of these.”
The victim reportedly told police he believed Hayes was threatening him because he is Black.
According to court documents, Hayes provided a preliminary breath test at the Waseca County Jail that recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.301.
Hayes’ next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 13.