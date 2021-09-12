A Waseca man has been charged after he allegedly threatened another man over the phone.
Clifford James Bayless, 54, was charged on Sept. 8 in Waseca County District Court with felony threats of violence, a gross misdemeanor count for harassment and a misdemeanor for repeatedly calling the victim in a harassing manner.
According to the criminal complaint, Waseca police were alerted at 7 a.m. on Sept. 7 of threats being made. The victim reportedly told police he was afraid for his life after Bayless called him twice and threatened to beat him up and "rip out" his throat. The victim recorded one of the phone calls, according to court documents.
Bayless was arrested later that day and transported to the Waseca County Jail. Bayless reportedly gave police a Mirandized statement where he admitted to making the threatening phone calls because the victim "came down and broke my buddy's windows out." When asked why the victim would do that, Bayless allegedly said "because he's a freak."
The next court appearance for Bayless was scheduled for Sept. 14.