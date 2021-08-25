Though this year is on track to be Minnesota’s driest season in more than 30 years, southeastern Minnesota is still more fortunate when it comes to rain than other areas of the state.
An Aug. 17 report by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources indicating most of the state is either in an extreme, exceptional or severe drought, a handful of counties in the southeastern part of the state — Le Sueur, Rice, Steele, Goodhue, Dodge, Wabasha, Olmsted, Winona, Houston, Fillmore and Mower — were classified as either in a moderate drought, with abnormally dry conditions or a few with even no dry conditions.
Communities across the state are reporting low river and lake levels, crop stress and increasing risk of wildfires. Extended drought conditions resulted in the worsening of corn and soybean conditions over the past month. Just 16% of topsoil and subsoil moisture in Minnesota is at an adequate level, according to an Aug. 15 report by the US Department of Agriculture, while 35% of corn and 29% of soybeans are in good or excellent condition.
The USDA’s most recent Minnesota crop progress and condition report states corn in or beyond the dough stage (appearance of kernels and silks) reached 65%, five days behind last year. Corn dented reached 13%, two days ahead of both last year and the average.
Soybeans setting pods reached 91%, six days behind last year but one day ahead of the five-year average. Seven percent of soybeans are already turning color, the highest percentage turning color by Aug. 15 since 1988.
University of Minnesota Extension Educator in Crops Dave Nicolai says that given the rainfall pattern in southeast Minnesota, he feels the area is more fortunate with subsoil moisture still present. With the corn developing ahead of its normal schedule given the drier weather, Nicolai says recent rain was critical. Current conditions indicate that the corn is two weeks out from its black layer stage, the point where it isn’t going to put more nutrients in the kernel and begins to dry.
The dry weather has caused some kernels to be smaller and thinner than normal, and the ears themselves aren’t as long, variables which equate to a lower yield. At this point in the season, the corn will not lose any more kernels, as the main concern lies with the smaller/lighter kernels. Though the soybeans are small in some cases, Nicolai says rain now will certainly help the yield. While they have some time yet, Nicolai says it’s really essential to have some rain before Sept. 1.
He explained that areas with heavier soils will see crops prosper a bit more than areas with lighter, sandy soil. Lighter soil types tend to not hold the water as well, and Nicolai says those areas will begin to notice yellowing on the bottom of the corn plants as a result.
“There’s a lot of variability due to soil type in what we see,” said Nicolai. “The farther east and south you go, even from Owatonna, the better the crops will be.”
While sharing some worries about this year’s crop, Nicolai is also concerned about getting the rain needed for next year.
“It’s a little too early to push the panic button, but we’ll surely welcome some fall rains because we’re very behind,” added Nicolai.
While the region’s farmers may be more fortunate than other areas of the state/country, some pockets of areas weren’t as lucky to get the essential rains the southern Minnesota region received. For Scott Androli, a farmer located south of Kenyon, this is by far the driest June and July he’s seen since he started farming almost 26 years ago. Typically at this time, farmers are begging for it to stop raining, not vise versa.
Since June 1, Androli says his area has only gotten 3.5 inches total. Areas just west of his farm, about 10 miles away, have likely gotten twice or three times that amount. Currently, the crops are under stress again, missing the rain earlier this month. When planting the crops in May, Androli said the initial outlook was promising. He predicts the 4 inches of rain received in late May has helped to sustain the dry conditions the following two months would bring. While a majority of the soil in Androli’s fields is heavy, with clay subsoil, there are pockets of sandier soils evident in the field. He anticipated the yields will rate average, or below average at best.
”It’s getting to the point if we miss the rain tonight, the crops will be rapidly racing to maturity,” Androli said Friday.