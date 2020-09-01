A Waseca County resident is charged with two felony counts and two misdemeanor counts from an incident earlier this week.
Carrie LuAnn Monson, 61, of Waseca has been charged with a felony assault in the second degree with a dangerous weapon and a felony charge for terroristic threats — reckless disregard risk. The two misdemeanor charges are for domestic assault charges.
On or about Aug. 29 three Waseca County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at a home in rural Otisco after a female called 911 saying she was being threatened with a gun allegedly by Monson.
According to the criminal complaint, Monson was arguing with a male in the home when the female became involved trying to stop the verbal argument.
The female stated in the complaint to deputies that she and Monson got into a verbal argument that led to a physical altercation, which led Monson to threaten her. According to the report, Monson threatened to put a bullet between the female's eyes as she pointed a loaded shotgun at her.
After Monson threatened the female, Monson allegedly started to push and yell at the male she was originally arguing with, which prompted the female to threaten to call the police.
When the female stated she was going to call police, Monson allegedly said “I dare you to call the police,” and when the female walked through the kitchen to go upstairs for her phone, Monson grabbed her by the hair according to the criminal complaint. The female was able to get away from Monson and started to run away, when the shotgun was allegedly grabbed by Monson from where it was leaning against the wall in the area.
According to the criminal report the female started to scream when Monson grabbed the gun and she ran towards Monson to get away. At this time Monson grabbed the female's hair again and the male Monson originally argued with, allegedly saw Monson with the gun and attempted to take the shotgun away from Monson. He was able to get the gun away from Monson and handed it to another male in the house, who unloaded it.
After the commotion was settled and the gun was unloaded the female ran upstairs and called 911, according to the criminal complaint written by the deputies.
Monson told a similar version of the events to the deputies on scene to the female. She stated in the complaint that the female and her began to argue and then the female brought her arm back as if she was going to punch Monson, so in response Monson grabbed the female's hair. According to Monson in the complaint the shotgun was allegedly kicked and she grabbed it to catch it. She stated to the deputies that she never pointed it at anyone, but she did allegedly admit to saying she would put a bullet in the male's head, whom she was arguing with originally.
After gathering the information from all four people present, the deputies decided there was enough information to arrest Monson.
Waseca County Third Judicial District Judge Carol Hanks set conditions of release for Monson as of Aug. 31. Monson could post bail with conditions or without conditions for $20,000.
Release with conditions states that she is not allowed to leave Minnesota without court approval, sign waiver of extradition, have no contact with the victim or victims, have no entry to victim's residence until Sept. 4, remain law-abiding, make and maintain contact with attorney, contact with probation, no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons or ammunition and domestic no contact.
Monson is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Hanks on Oct. 15 through Zoom.