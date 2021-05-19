Tina Schoenfeld never thought she would be a farmer. Then she met the man who would become her husband at a Waseca street dance.
Her cousin worked with Gary Schoenfeld’s sister and thought the two of them should meet. By 2011, just a few years later, they were married and working together on the farm west of Waseca that the previous three generations of Gary’s family has operated.
“I grew up in the country, in Duluth, but it’s not a farming community in that area,” she said. “When I married him is when I started learning about farming.”
“So everything she’s done she learned in the last decade,” said Gary.
Gary and Tina, who raise soybeans, hay, beef cattle, and sheep, are one of eight 2021 finalists for the National Outstanding Young Farmers Awards, the oldest farmer recognition program in the United States.
“The Schoenfelds have integrated precision planting, grid sampling, and no-till farming practices to increase their efficiency and conserve soil and nutrients,” the organization said in the announcement. Though the 2021 Awards Congress has been cancelled, the four winners will be announced in February at the 2022 Awards Congress in South Carolina.
“That’ll be the farthest east I’ve ever been,” Gary said.
For Gary, a fourth-generation Waseca farmer, his present occupation would not have surprised his younger self, though it would have given him some relief, working full-time on the farm is what he’s always wanted. Financially, though, it was not guaranteed to be possible. For farmers who don’t work on big farms, “off-farm jobs” are often necessary to supplement income collected from working in the field.
Until the fall of 2015, Gary worked a number of off-farm jobs in manufacturing and mechanics. He worked as a seasonal mechanic at Seneca Foods in Montgomery for 10 years, and for five years as a welder at Delta Truck Bodies. At the same time, he and his brother had been renting land to farm on since 2000, when Gary graduated from high school. When his grandmother passed in 2016, they bought the home farm.
Like the achievement of many career goals, though, getting to own and operate a farm is anything but an opportunity to relax, especially during the spring when they’re planting and the fall when they harvest.
“Usually we’ll drop the kids off at school, and then we’ll come out here, 8:30, 9 o’clock, and start going,” Tina said, illustrating a typical spring day for them. “Then, usually, I’ll have my cousins or his mother watch the girls when they get out at school, while we’re in the field. Usually we get out of the field between 10 and 11, but if it’s gonna rain, or if we have a field to finish up, sometimes we’ve been out till 2 in the morning.”
This continues for months until planting season is over. For Gary, this grueling schedule is the hardest part of being a farmer, a slog that caffeine carries them through. When the rain comes, they are grateful for the break it provides.
New technology and innovative farming techniques, as mentioned in their NOYF Awards biography, have helped them quite a bit. Being able to use the GPS while planting, Gary explained, prevents them from missing their mark in the dark, and helps plant seeds individually. Grid sampling, which he and his brother started experimenting with in the early 2000s with an agronomist, works by making a grid of a farm, and finding the areas where nutrients and minerals are most needed. It’s more efficient to not have to apply nutrients at the same rate for the whole field一and advancements in technology keep shrinking the grid areas, allowing for even greater precision.
Tina is committed to not miss out on any of this.
“I’m planning to go back to college here to major in agribusiness production, so I’m excited about that,” she said. “They have years of learning from experience, so I would like to have a little more background knowledge. All I’ve learned is from these guys.”
The long hours during planting and harvesting season, plus raising three kids, might give the Schoenfelds a pass when it comes to community engagement. But they both volunteer at the Janesville Food Shelf. Gary is an elder at church, and Tina teaches Sunday school.
“We’ve been helping with Ag in the Classroom, teaching the third graders,” Gary said. “I’ll take my shear in there and tell them how the shear takes the wool off the sheep, how it’s like getting a haircut.”
The animals are Lisa’s favorite part of being a farmer.
“I’m the reason we have as many animals as we do,” she explained. “I like to just watch them in their natural environment to see how they act. I never dreamt that this would be my life, but I love it.”