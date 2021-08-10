Located on a gravel road north of Janesville, Hofmann Apiaries ran for almost 85 years, starting around 1903. During the 1920s, it was Minnesota’s top honey producer.
In Jan. 2016, it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places — the second apiary in the country ever to do so. More than five years later, it has finally secured Phase II funding to complete restoration of the historic buildings. The family plans to convert it into an interpretive center, capable of educating the community on bees and honey production.
“The process took so long, with so many ups and downs, and hope and dashed hope, that when we got it, there was no huge elation,” said Hofmann Apiaries’ owner, Larry Hofmann. “We’re extremely thankful, don’t misunderstand … It’s a lot of money, and it’s sinking in.”
With Phase I money from 2019 totaling $163,700 to hire qualified professionals to restore the honey house and wax shed at Hofmann Apiaries, Phase II funding will now provide an additional $225,000 to finish the job. This latter round of funding was signed by Gov. Tim Walz during Minnesota’s special session at the end of June.
Applying to Minnesota Legacy’s Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund, which Joan Mooney, director for the Waseca County Historical Society, said receives far more applications than they have money, she tried to keep her expectations low.
“You’re never supposed to expect to get grants,” Mooney said, adding that Hofmann Apiaries would not have been able to get this far without the Legacy fund. “They’ve really opened up opportunities we wouldn’t have had.”
The path to getting those grants, though, was anything but streamlined.
Back in the early 2010s, Mooney said, she and Larry Hofmann “knew it qualified for the National Register, but in order to actually write a nomination, you need to have bundles of information.”
With that recognition began the years-long journey to get it placed , involving requesting small grants of less than $10,000 to hire professional researchers and historians to help along the way.
Only once it was placed on the National Register in 2016 were Mooney and Hofmann able to apply for the two-part larger grant they needed to restore the buildings.
“We got lucky because the Hofmann Apiaries were so well-documented,” Mooney said. “The reason we wanted to get it on the National Register was because of its story.”
That story began with Larry’s great-grandfather Valentine Hofmann’s journey from Moravia to the United States in 1871, where he built a hog barn. He had four sons, one of whom, Emil, noticed honey bees around a bush near his house. It was 1903.
“So he fashioned something quickly, got (the bees) to go into it, and that started him off on what became his lifelong work,” Larry said.
A few years later, after he'd removed the pigs and converted the barn into a honey house, the real work of beekeeping began. At its peak, Hofmann Apiaries had 1,000 colonies, which Larry said is “a drop in the bucket” nowadays, but was a big deal in the early twentieth century.
Once it was placed on the National Register, though, enormous amounts of additional documentation were still needed to receive the greater sums of restoration funding. Mooney spent years advocating for the historic apiaries, only to have the grant requests initially struck down. She even testified before the Legacy's finance committee before Phase II funding was approved, an experience she said was “terrifying.”
“Joan (Mooney) went through bloody Hell with the hoops that she had to jump through,” Larry said, describing the lengthy and arduous application process. “These things take time.”
While much restoration work has been done on the honey house and wax shed at the apiaries with Phase I funding — new roofs, restored windows — Phase II funding will allow the Hofmann Apiaries to begin its conversion into an interpretive center. This includes redoing the exterior and interior of the honey house, which Larry said is in a terrible state of disarray, as well as renovation on the interior of the wax shed, where vents will be added so that it can operate as a room for workshops and seminars.
“We can’t just haul a bunch of people into the old building and sit around in folding chairs,” Larry said.
While there are still many questions about what exactly the grant money can be used for — the expectation is often that its usage is meticulously documented and reported — Larry said that the general idea from years prior has been carried through.
It’s a “first-things-first” sort of thing, he said.
Pollinators’ peril
In thinking about the importance of restoring and preserving the historic apiaries, Mooney and Larry both emphasized the value of its well-documented history, as well as the need to educate the public on the condition of honey bees.
“Bees and pollinators are in trouble,” Larry said. “It’s a very difficult environment for them to live and work as they used to, and we all know that roughly two-thirds of the produce we eat relies on pollination.”
Larry said that he hopes their attempts to educate the community on this issue help, even in some small way.
“And admittedly it’d be small,” he said. “But one extra little bit can’t hurt.”
The established relationship that the Hofmanns have with surrounding farms will help in that process. Those farmers, Mooney said, care about the state of the honey bee population, since they know their crops depend on them.
“It’s a good opportunity to showcase that relationship,” Mooney said. “That’s what I’m excited about — having that harmonious conversation that isn’t politicized, but just real.”
That relationship isn't just based on a mutually beneficial relationship, though, nor is it only located in the Hofmann family's distant past. Born in Mankato and raised on Hofmann Farm, Larry grew up on the land his great-grandfather christened 150 years ago today. He went to Janesville High School and then college in Mankato, before moving to Minneapolis with his wife, Jan.
After more than 50 years living in the Uptown area of the city, “and (loving) every minute of it,” Larry said, he and Jan are now in the process of moving back to the house he grew up in, at the Hofmann Apiaries. The house was built in 1884.
“We are surrounded by such fabulous neighbors,” he said about the Janesville location. “The place is beautiful … One could never ask for more.”