A Waseca man is facing seven criminal charges after he allegedly assaulted a minor, broke into a neighbor’s home and continually tried to interfere with the initial investigation, court documents say.
Timothy John Dierks, 29, was charged June 3 in Waseca County Court with second-degree burglary and domestic assault by strangulation, both felonies. He is also facing four misdemeanor charges including domestic assault, damage to property, and obstructing the legal process as well as one petty misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession charge.
According to the criminal complaint, Waseca police were dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. June 2 for a report of a physical domestic assault. When officers arrived at the scene, the caller said the suspect, later identified as Dierks, had broken into a neighboring home through the front door. Officers located Dierks and detained him without incident, locating drug paraphernalia on his person as he was bring handcuffed.
Officers reported that as witnesses were being interviewed, Dierks was “making no sense on what he was saying” and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The reports states Dierks continually talked about the world ending in three days and that he knew were one of the officers lived. During this time, Dierks allegedly continued to try to leave the area where he was told to wait and approach the officer interviewing witnesses. Dierks was eventually placed in the back of a squad car.
The victim told officers that when they arrived home Dierks had pulled them into a bedroom and held his hand over their mouth and nose and they could not breathe. The victim said another adult living at the residence was able to open a window and pull the victim through it to get them away from Dierks. The adult told officers Dierks had been taken to the hospital recently for erratic behavior, according to the report.
A witness told officers they heard screaming from Dierks’ residence at the time of the incident and found the victim outside saying they couldn’t breathe. The witness said they then heard “two big bangs” and saw Dierks “hip check” a neighbor’s door open before walking inside and closing it. Officers reported finding damage to the door frame of the home where the door handle and deadbolt were located.
When asked by police about breaking into an unoccupied home and assaulted the minor, Dierks reportedly nodded his head in agreement. When asked if he was denying anything that occurred, Dierks shook his head “no,” according to court documents.
At the police department, officers attempted to weigh a small amount of what appeared to be marijuana found with the drug paraphernalia on Dierks’ person, but there was not a measurable amount.
Dierks is currently in custody at the Waseca County Jail and bail without conditions has been set at $40,000. His initial court appearance is scheduled for June 22.