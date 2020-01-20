WASECA — The Waseca police officer wounded while responding to a Jan. 6 call is taking steps toward recovery, according to updates posted by family members on the website CaringBridge.
The entries on the journaling platform by a relative report that Arik Matson has been sitting up with the help of physical therapists, and was even able to give a thumbs-up and make a peace sign as of Friday night. The 32-year-old member of the Waseca Police Department was shot in the head while responding to a report of a suspicious person earlier this month in the 900 block of Third Avenue.
Following the shooting, Matson was flown to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale and was taken straight into an almost six-hour surgery according to his relative Nicole. Her Jan. 7 CaringBridge post reported that this initial operation helped remove bone fragments from his skull. She wrote that Matson was shot in the right side of his forehead and that the bullet exited behind the adjacent ear.
Since the initial surgery, he has been able to get a breathing tube removed and replaced with a tracheostomy — a tube inserted through the neck directly into a person’s windpipe. He has also been able to open his eyes, move his legs and squeeze family members’ hands to respond to yes-or-no questions.
After allegedly firing on Matson and two of his fellow officers, Tyler Robert Janovsky of Waseca has been charged with three counts of attempted murder. Matson was one of four who responded to the call of a person with a flashlight going through backyards along Third Avenue, and was the only officer injured in the confrontation.
The suspect sustained two gunshot wounds after officers returned fire, and was also airlifted to North Memorial with non-life threatening injuries the night of the shooting. He has since been released and is currently being held at Oak Park Heights prison.
At the time of the confrontation, Janovsky had an outstanding warrant after police located various drug paraphernalia in his Waseca residence last month. The 37-year-old has a criminal record dating back to 2000, including a 2017 sentencing for a burglary in Otter Tail County.
He had been released from prison in September to finish the final third of his term under supervised leadership in the community. It was following a check from his agent that Waseca police discovered the makings of a potential meth lab, as well as video showing Janovsky attempting to create the drug, at his home.
According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, officers involved in the Jan. 6 call were unaware of the suspect’s history at the time.
Throughout Matson’s continued stay at the hospital, Nicole’s CaringBridge entries show a steady stream of support from not only family members, but friends, fellow officers and even a few of the state’s professional sports teams.
“Arik got a special package today from Minnesota Vikings,” Nicole wrote on Jan. 16. “It was an official MN Vikings helmet, signed by one of Arik's favorite players, Adam Thielen! He's going to be stoked to see that ;) Overall, it's been a good day and we're happy to see him a lot more comfortable!”
Another package from the team had arrived Jan. 10, along with a visit from the Minnesota Twins including pizza and a personalized jersey. Nicole has also continued to express gratitude to other law enforcement officers, who she said showed up the night Matson was admitted with food and drink, staying into the morning to see him make it through surgery.
Although Matson continues to take steps toward recovery, a Jan. 14 video update from his pastor, Kaleb Hurley at Hope Church in Albert Lea, said there was still a long road ahead.
“The doctors are having to stabilize treatment right now, not necessarily moving forward, not moving back, so his body can catch up with some of the changes that are happening,” explained Hurley. “As his body begins to adjust and some of the swelling goes down, they’re getting more answers and able to do more testing as to everything that has happened inside of Arik’s body.”
Nicole also wrote on Jan. 18 that tests were still being done, and that a surgery initially planned for Saturday was pushed back one day after lab results showed his blood was too thin for the procedure.
“Overall, not the best news but also not the worst. It’s not setting him back at all, just not helping him progress as fast as we’d like,” she wrote.
As of Monday afternoon, there had been no further entries. Those wishing to follow along can visit the CaringBridge page at www.caringbridge.org/visit/arikmatson/journal.
Family friend Abbey Hullopeter also set up an online fundraiser via GoFundMe to help with medical expenses and everyday needs for Matson’s wife Megan and their two young daughters, Audrina and Maklynn. As of yesterday, the drive had raised just over $180,000 of its $250,000 goal.
To visit, go to www.gofundme.com/f/arik-matson-family.