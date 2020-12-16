The residents of Owatonna will once again see a decrease in their property taxes from the city, so long as their property value remains the same.
During the regular Owatonna City Council meeting on Tuesday, the council unanimously approved the 2021 budget and levy. The final tax levy comes with a 3% increase, the same increase presented in the preliminary levy in September. This compares to an increase in the city’s tax capacity of 8%, resulting in a decrease in the city’s tax rate.
The city’s budget for 2021 outlines an expenditure of $41.7 million and revenues of $39.1 million. The Housing and Redevelopment Authority levy and the Economic Development Authority levy will go unchanged from the prior year.
Much of Owatonna’s growth can be seen in the commercial and industrial sector. A major distribution center for Costco was completed this fall, Minimizer has been working on a project out in the industrial park to relocate from Blooming Prairie, and a downtown hotel is in the works with construction slated to begin in the spring. The developer of the hotel project, Mac Hamilton, is also planning a downtown apartment project to begin simultaneously with the hotel.
The city saw a record in new construction permits, surpassing $100 million. Community Development Director Troy Klecker said he anticipates the growth in the city to continue into the upcoming years, specifically on the residential side as the Owatonna school district moves forward with the construction of a new high school.