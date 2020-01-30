Sleigh & Cutter 2020
By JEFFREY JACKSON jjackson@owatonna.com

This is the second week of Waseca Sleigh & Cutter Festival medallion hunt clues.

The festival runs Jan. 25 through Feb. 29.

Each week clues will be given, with clues appearing through Feb. 7.

The medallion is hidden within the city limits of Waseca.

It is on public property that is accessible 24 hours daily.

Have fun, happy hunting and dress warmly!

Week 4 clues

With the past few weeks you should see yourself at the right park

But there still may be some of you that will miss the mark.

The natures wall is full of twigs and branches that are naked and bare

Keep your eyes wide open believe me the prize is there

have a seat and watch the joggers run

Or you can watch the pick-up game and kids having fun

After a rest tread where you would like to Grill

Then perhaps you will find the item oooh what a thrill

I wanted to thank all of you who have had fun and participated

All but one who have read and sleuthed will be frustrated

Jeffrey Jackson is the managing editor of the Owatonna People's Press. He can be reached at 507-444-2371 or via email at jjackson@owatonna.com

Load comments