This is the second week of Waseca Sleigh & Cutter Festival medallion hunt clues.
The festival runs Jan. 25 through Feb. 29.
Each week clues will be given, with clues appearing through Feb. 7.
The medallion is hidden within the city limits of Waseca.
It is on public property that is accessible 24 hours daily.
Have fun, happy hunting and dress warmly!
Week 4 clues
With the past few weeks you should see yourself at the right park
But there still may be some of you that will miss the mark.
The natures wall is full of twigs and branches that are naked and bare
Keep your eyes wide open believe me the prize is there
have a seat and watch the joggers run
Or you can watch the pick-up game and kids having fun
After a rest tread where you would like to Grill
Then perhaps you will find the item oooh what a thrill
I wanted to thank all of you who have had fun and participated
All but one who have read and sleuthed will be frustrated