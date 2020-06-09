The Waseca County Board of Commissioners discussed the One Watershed, One Plan program at a meeting in May, and also got some more information on mail-in ballots.
One Watershed, One Plan is a comprehensive watershed management plan, a guidance document that will not regulate land use. All project implementation activities are voluntary, according to Waseca County Water Resource Specialist Haley Byron.
As One Watershed, One Plan progresses, the county board will vote on the different stages. The most recent vote on the plan was on May 19 with the board unanimously supporting the plan.
“One Watershed, One Plan is another example of local governments collaborating to promote fiscally responsible methods of governance,” Waseca County Administrator Michael Johnson said in an email. “Not only will this initiative address critical needs in local water management, but it also returns a better end-product for the constituents. A comprehensive, consistent approach across county borders in our region is the best way to help implement projects and programs to address water quality and quantity.”
This is a statewide initiative led by the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR), to transition from local water management plans on a county scale to a comprehensive plan that is multiple counties.
“Locally, our Water Resource Specialist, Haley Byron, will work closely with the Waseca County Soil and Water Conservation District to prioritize and address the critical needs in our community,” Johnson continued. “Once the planning grant has been approved by the Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR), the average awarded funding is $250,000 for the two to three year planning process. This greatly reducing reliance on other competitive funding sources and allows staff to works towards implementing efficient and effective projects.”
Waseca County Watersheds
Waseca County has two watersheds that require comprehensive watershed management plans, the Cannon River and Le Sueur River Watersheds.
From this it will result in a more targeted approach to project implementation and ensure the public funds are spent on efforts that are cost efficient, effective and result in the public’s best benefit.
When plans for each watershed are completed each will be awarded Watershed Based Implementation Funds from BWSR to finish implementing parts of the plans.
Byron shared in an email this will reduce reliance on competitive funding and make is easier to put projects on the ground that will result in meaningful and measurable improvements to water quality and quantity.
Importance of the plan
The One Watershed, One Plan is to help with collaborative efforts on water resources but this also allows for more funding grants to be applied for.
“Having a BWSR approved water plan is also a requirement to receive Natural Resource Block Grant funding that supports the County’s septic treatment system, shoreland, wetland and water planning programs,” Byron said in an email. “State funding for the Soil and Water Conservation District also requires an approved water plan.”
The Cannon River Watershed makes up 19 percent of Waseca County. The other 81% of the county is in the Le Sueur River Watershed. The Cannon River Watershed has a final draft plan and will present it to the BWSR this summer, while the Le Sueur River Watershed will submit an application for the BWSR One Watershed, One Plan planning grant in June.
Mail in ballots
In Waseca County, four townships have adopted resolutions to conduct the 2020 elections via mail-in ballots.
This is possible because all non-metropolitan townships and cities with less than 400 registered voters that are located outside of the Minneapolis/St. Paul metropolitan area can choose to hold elections by mail.
New Richland Township, Otisco Township, St. Mary Township and Vivian Township all chose to do mail-in ballots. Voted mail ballots may be returned by mail or in person to the county auditor.
“The decisions made by these four townships were not a partisan action, they were solely due to COVID-19 and were adopted for the 2020 primary and general elections to offer additional protections and risk mitigation to their citizens,” Johnson said in an email. “Waseca County prides itself on conducting elections in a completely fair and impartial manner. Every step of the process is done according to state law and without bias for or against any person or party.”
He went on to say that mailed ballots are not a new concept and have been utilized effectively for several years for overseas servicemen and servicewomen. All mailed ballots, regardless of the cause, are governed by rigorous protocols by Waseca County staff to avoid any kind of tampering or wrongdoing.
For additional information on mail balloting, follow the link to www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/other-ways-to-vote/cities-and-towns-that-vote-by-mail.