Snow flurries blew around the Farm on the Charm event at Farmamerica on Saturday, Jan. 23, but the snow didn't keep people from attending the event and making the most of the day.
Attendees were able to go on a horse drawn wagon ride, do crosscut sawing, snow painting, snow shoeing, cross country skiing and warm up next to a fire. People could also get s'mores supplies to take home and make due to COVID-19 preventing people from making one on site.
Farmamerica will host the Charm on the Farm event again at 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 20. The next Sleigh and Cutter event is the Waseca Sno-Secas club ride on Jan. 30. For more information check out the Sleigh and Cutter website.