JANESVILLE — The Janesville City Council has approved new two-year contract for the school resource officer at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
This vote, taken at the Monday, Jan. 27 meeting, follows the JWP school board's voting for it as well at a prior meeting.
The SRO position was brought back in 2018 with an initial two-year contract running through the end of the 2020 school year. The position was eliminated in 2012 due to budget cutbacks.
“I was on the JWP Board of Education many years ago when we had to cut the SRO position for budgetary reasons,” school board member Kelly Heitkamp said. “I am so grateful JWP is now in a position where we were able to add this beneficial position for our students, staff and parents. I also want to thank the Janesville City Council for their financial portion of this position and seeing the importance of a SRO to the community.”
With the approval from both the city and the school board Janesville Officer Steve Johnson will serve as the JWP SRO through the end of the 2022 school year.
The new contract has a few updates with the split cost being the same.
The City of Janesville will pay 30% of the SRO salary with the JWP school district paying out 70% of the contract. The estimated cost annually for the position is about $64,000.
“The continuation of the School Resource Officer position for two more years at the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton School District is the result of collaboration between the district and the City of Janesville,”” JWP School District Superintendent Kurt Stumpf said. “The JWP School Board recognizes that school safety is the top priority. Over the past year and a half, SRO Johnson has built positive relationships with students and staff, led the district effort to implement new safety procedures (ALICE), updated school safety protocols and assisted in student management. The students, staff and community are fortunate to have Officer Johnson present at the JWP Schools.”
Johnson was a previous full-time police officer with the Janesville Police Department before taking on the SRO position in 2018.
In the school he has goals, objectives and duties that he has to meet as part of the contract.
One of the goals and objectives is to establish a working relationship with the students to help with student development and cut down on juvenile delinquency.
"The SRO position has been a great asset for both the city and JWP," Janesville City Administrator Clinton Rogers said. "Officer Johnson has done an outstanding job for the students, staff and parents of JWP. I have had many conversations with him and can tell that he has a strong passion for what he does. The City Council and JWP School Board were very eager to extend the contract through the 2022 school year. It only makes sense since Officer Johnson has done such a great job with the program."
In an interview in September 2018 Johnson shared that he was looking forward to building relationships with students and staff because he finds value in the position because of what it can do for society and school kids in general.
Johnson has worked with kids in after-school programs in the past, coaching/refereeing Little League in Minneapolis.
“I believe there are many reasons why the SRO position is important to JWP along with the communities of Janesville, Waldorf and Pemberton,” Heitkamp said. “The number one reason is safety which is of course is a priority at JWP; to make sure we have a safe learning environment. The last thing we would want is an intruder at JWP, but you always have to be cognitect of that possibility. At JWP we have many lock down measures if there was an intruder; but having a trained SRO to meet that intruder head on will save lives due to his training and due to saving time having a presence on-site. Plus our SRO has gone to conferences on ALICE training and has trained our entire staff on this updated technique on how to handle an intruder in the year 2020.”
He went on to say another influential reason to have an SRO at JWP is he is building trusting relationships with the students. Where the children can come up to the SRO and tell him of a situation at school, at their home or in the community. The SRO is also there to assist with other issues within the school like vaping that many other districts deal with. Johnson is also able to help take over some administration work when it comes to discipline by patrolling the halls between periods or meeting with family members of students when necessary.
Another goal and objective listed is to maintain a safe and secure environment in the school that is conducive to learning.
The final general goal and objective is to promote positive attitudes regarding the role police have within society and to inform students of their rights and responsibilities as a lawful citizen.
For day-to-day duties Johnson follows the regulations of the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO). NASRO is a non-profit organization with guidelines for the public and for educational purposes. Along with these regulations, Johnson will be patrolling the school grounds, dealing with any legalities that come up while getting to know the students. He will also be a guest speaker when requested in classrooms on the topics outlined by NASRO.