WASECA — Two Waseca Junior Senior High School Seniors received the Triple "A" award from the Minnesota State High School League.
Hannah Potter and Blake Wendland are the recipients of the award that focuses on excelling in academics, athletics and the fine arts.
“Both Hannah and Blake are laser-focused and involved students,” WJSHS Principal Jeanne Swanson said. “They excel at most things they do. It's not about just natural talent, but also hard work. Involvement in the arts and athletics while maintaining the academic rigor of their class selection and maintaining their outstanding grades takes a great deal of dedication. They are very deserving of this award.”
Potter is involved in numerous activities at the high school. She is a part of tennis, basketball, golf, show choir, choir, sextets, student council, Business Professionals of America, Round Bank Junior Board, Minnesota Honor Society as well as volunteering with her church band.
“I was really excited when Mrs. Swanson came up to me, it’s just putting everything together that we’ve worked for and it’s an honor to get it,” Potter said. “It’s been in the basketball family for like six years, so it’s fun to keep that tradition.”
Potter plans to attend college in Winona, Minnesota at either St. Mary’s University of Minnesota or Winona State University.
Wendland is the other senior receiving the Triple “A” award and has also had an active high school career.
He is involved in football, wrestling, track, choir, show choir, sextets, science olympiad, math team, Business Professionals of America, student council as well as a student school board representative, Minnesota Honor Society and Round Bank Junior Board.
In the summer he works at TDL farms outside of Waseca and was a long-time employee of Community Education.
“I was really excited,” Wendland said of when he found out about the award. “I think it is a great honor and I think it’s a really prestigious and cool award. I think it’s one of the cooler things that I could have been gifted. I think it’s a really high honor and I’m really thankful.”
Wendland plans on attending the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities with a major in a science or math field but is uncertain at the moment.
“Hannah and Blake exemplify what the Triple “A” Award is all about: they are both strong students at the top of their class; heavily involved in the choir programs; and among the top athletes across all three sports seasons” Assistant Principal Jason Miller said. “We are proud of how they represent Waseca.”
Miller is a member of the volunteer selection committee.
He went on to say that the group of volunteers who read the applications from the region were split into two teams: one half read the female applications and the other half read the male applications. Each individual scored the applications and then ranked them; each group then discussed each other's rankings. The top applications for each gender, as determined by each review team, were then determined. The two review teams then read through, scored and ranked the opposite gender finalists than they read the first round. After this process, the entire group went through the finalists and then identified the top students.
The award is also meant to elevate academic standards and to create awareness of League-sponsored activities and to provide member schools of the league the opportunity to participate in a statewide program that supports, promotes and recognizes academics and extra-curricular achievements.
In order to be eligible for the Triple “A” award the student has to be a senior with a cumulative GPA of a 3.0 or higher, participate in League-sponsored athletics and fine arts activities as well as comply with the MSHSL's Student Code of Conduct.
According to the MSHSL website the Triple "A" Award On-Court Recognition Ceremony will be held in conjunction with the boys' state basketball tournament in March. From there two top winners from Class A and Class AA schools will receive a four-year $1,000 scholarship and be invited to the banquet.