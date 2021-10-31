A Waseca man has been sentenced to five years probation after he threatened to stab and kill a woman in June.
Donald Ray Sanderson, 39, was sentenced on Oct. 12 by Judge Carol Hanks after he pleaded guilty in July to one count of felony terroristic threats. Per the plea agreement, one felony charge of domestic assault and one misdemeanor fifth-degree assault charge were dismissed.
According to the criminal complaint, Sanderson threatened to stab and kill a woman at her home on June 29.
Sanderson has four prior convictions of qualified domestic violence-related offenses within the past 10 years, dating back to 2012 and all in Waseca County.
If Sanderson fails to meet the conditions of his probation, he will serve five years in state prison.
Sanderson is also facing charges in Steele County District Court, where charges include felony threats of violence and a misdemeanor count of obstructing the legal process. According to the criminal complaint, Sanderson was at a home in Medford and threatened to "kill everyone in the house and burn the house down."
His next court appearance in the Steele County case is scheduled for Dec. 27.