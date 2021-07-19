With a $196,000 grant from the state, the Waseca Parks Department is well on its way to making Clear Lake Park what Parks Superintendent Brad Dushaw calls a “destination park.”
The funding, from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, will pay for a complete playground replacement and installation of an accessible fishing pier.
“When we got the letter everybody was elated,” said Tom Hindt, Parks Board chair of the June 30 notice. “The playground equipment at the park needs to be replaced.”
The Parks Department has been looking to replace this playground for years, Dushaw said, given that the park is almost 30 years old, and playground equipment typically has a 25-30 year lifespan. At Clear Lake Park, the effect of the playground’s age can be seen in the deterioration of the equipment’s rubber coating, through which metal is exposed in several areas.
“Exposed metal can cut a kid’s shin,” Dushaw said, describing worn stairs or handles that children might fall into.
Dushaw explained that the city does regular playground inspections, which have raised concern and led to repairs. Repairs must be carried out immediately when safety concerns are discovered.
“We’ve had some slides that have broken over the years that we’ve had to replace as well, and you get to a point where you just continue to replace things and (the cost) adds up,” Dushaw added.
The DNR’s annual grants, Dushaw explained, are very competitive — Clear Lake Park’s selection for the funding was not assured from the outset.
“Every municipality in the state is applying for these,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to get projects like this completed that might be delayed if they’re not covered by grants.”
The DNR grant is a 50-50 cost share, meaning that the city of Waseca will also contribute $196,000 to the project.
In addition to improving public safety in Waseca, the Parks Board emphasized its goals regarding inclusivity for both the new playground, which will be ADA-accessible — meaning it can be accessed and used by people with disabilities — and for the new fishing pier on Clear Lake, which will have an accessible shoreline fishing option.
Inclusivity is something the Park Board thinks a lot about with its programs and facilities, Dushaw said — making sure that people of all abilities are able to use and enjoy them.
Clear Lake Park has the amenities and the location — right on the lake — that give it the potential to be a top-end park in the region, he said.
“We look at Northeast (Park) and how much it’s used and how much newer it is than other playgrounds,” he said, explaining that the board put two and two together and realized that the community might take fuller advantage of Clear Lake Park if it were as new as Northeast Park.
While he doesn’t have a completion date set, Dushaw hopes to start installation in summer 2022 and have it ready for use by fall 2022.