WASECA — A group of Waseca high schoolers surprised third grader Gracelynn Hertzog, 8, with flowers, pizza and a tiara to show her that she is special after being bullied since kindergarten.
Barb Hertzog, Gracelynn’s grandmother, thought of the idea to have her two high school kids and their friends surprise Gracelynn with a crown and lunch at school one day.
“I was just trying to make my granddaughter feel good about herself and I just wanted her to know that we all feel that she’s special,” Barb Hertzog said. “They’re (the group of friends on Team Grace) good kids. They’re really good kids, all smart and good students and well behaved and all in different sports. And I wanted her to know that your uncle’s of color and you are too and you’re OK and he’s accepted by his friends. I wanted her to know that you’re a good kid, too, and she needs to know that and other people who are older think she is, too.”
Gracelynn is a third grader at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Waseca and Barb Hertzog shared that Gracelynn doesn’t want to leave the school or the Catholic Church because of the importance religion has to her.
“She doesn't want to leave the Catholic Church because she wants to be there,” Barb Hertzog said. “She is hoping, praying that God will take care of it, she keeps praying that God will take care of this and hopefully God took care of this by having these boys come in and show that let's be kind and all be nice.”
The goal
The goal of the special lunch was that something would change for Gracelynn and that more kids would stand up to bullies in the future.
“The goal is that it (bullying) stops and there are no issues,” Gracelynn's uncle Jake Hertzog said of why he helped with the special lunch. “The main goal was for the school to open their eyes because they haven't done anything really, if they could do more to stop it.”
Another high school student said they hoped that this special lunch would help raise awareness while another said they hope other kids see bullying and tell a teacher and to stop it from spreading.
Jake Hertzog, known as Hertzy, is a Waseca High school varsity football player and captain and also Gracelynn's uncle. His mom Barb asked him to get some friends together to go to Sacred Heart Catholic school to have lunch with his niece, Gracelynn.
He was on board from the beginning and so were many of his friends. His sister Erika Hertzog also joined in wanting to help.
“My mom asked me and I was like this is not right and the school wasn't doing anything about it so we might as well do it and show in a nonviolent way,” Jake Hertzog said. “I don’t know where these kids learn this stuff but it’s kind of wack.”
Day of the special lunch
On the day of the special lunch a group of seven high schoolers all wore shirts that said “you matter” with the hashtag Team Grace on them all written in purple, which is Gracelynn’s favorite color.
“I was excited to be there,” Erika Hertzog said. “I really wanted to help Grace and make her feel accepted and I think Grace was nervous at first, surprised and then she was really excited about it.”
Gracelynn said she was surprised and happy they were there for her and that she didn’t understand why anyone would show up for her because usually no one comes to eat with her.
She has been bullied since she was in kindergarten for a variety of reasons, like her skin color and weight, with bullies costing her friends and self esteem.
Her family spoke of her friends' abandoning her when they start to be bullied for being Gracelynn’s friend and that one friend of hers has stuck it out. Gracelynn spoke of this friend, who stands up for her even when they are bullied themselves because of it.
The day of the special lunch the upperclassmen made sure to give the one who has stood up for Gracelynn a cookie and admiration for what they are doing.
The students from the Waseca High School wanted to help stop the bullying not only for Gracelynn but to help others as well.
“ I joined in because I saw she was being bullied, because Hertzy told me, and I felt like it was a good opportunity to help her out…,” Justin Azure said. “I don’t support bullying or anything like that. It was a good chance to send a message and to help her out at the same time.”
“He (Jake) told me about and I was like, 'Yeah we can do that and it’s nice to help her (Gracelynn),'” Marco Cruz said. “Our going there shows them (bullies) that it’s not good and some of them don’t know that it’s not good and think that it’s funny and we can teach them young that it’s not OK and to be nicer.”
“It was just the right thing to do,” Luke Osweiler said. “This shouldn’t be happening, it’s not right, something needs to be done so we just had to do something.”
“I joined in right away to help out Hertzy, because it’s his family so help support mainly,” Brock Bye said.
Support from school officials, parents
All of these students were able to go and support Gracelynn on Oct. 11 without hesitation of being there and support from the school principals and parents.
In order to make this special lunch possible both the high school principal and the Sacred Heart principal had to be OK with students leaving and being in the other school. Along with the support of the principals the students parents had to give permission for them to miss some school to be a part of Team Grace.
“It was really nice that they (principals) were so supportive and that parents were so supportive,” Veronica Hertzog, Gracelynn’s aunt said.
Future
Barb Hertzog also mentioned that she has heard great things about the special lunch the upperclassmen did for Gracelynn along with the support for her and that other parents thought it was a great idea if other kids need support.
“If they (upperclassmen) could ever help other kids I think that would be awesome,” Barb Hertzog said. “I know they would do it again for another kid.”