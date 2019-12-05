City Administrator Lee Mattson gave the 2020 Truth In Taxation presentation at the council meeting for councilors and the public Dec. 3. In the presentation the proposed final levy for 2020 is $4.88 million, a 7.5 percent increase from 2019.
The final vote to set the city tax levy will be on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Councilors seemed to be in unison at the meeting in wanting to pass the 7.5 percent tax levy increase, lowered from the preliminary 9.5 percent increase set Sept. 18.
Goals and key objectives related to the 2020 budget were outlined in the presentation.
They were listed as maintaining good governance as outlined in Vision 2030, as well as continuing to change and adapt with operations in an effort to control expenses, levies and fees. More goals and objectives are to continue to invest in aging infrastructure, maintain quality city service levels and to maintain sound fiscal health.
An estimated tax impact to residential properties was given during the presentation, too.
The original city preliminary tax levy was set at 9.5 percent in September, but the council and city staff worked to lower it to the proposed final 7.5 percent increase.
A property valued at $129,500 in 2019 is estimated to go up to $138,000 in 2020. For that property, the 9.5 percent levy increase would have caused the city portion of property taxes in 2020 to rise by $99.60. The lowering of the levy increase to 7.5 percent is estimated to reduce the tax rate slightly, and the increase on that $129,500 property would instead be $80.60.
Waseca Director of Finance Alicia Fischer was present at the meeting to help answer questions of the councilors and of the public who were there for information.
Mattson also shared in the presentation why an increase is needed in the levy in 2020.
Some of the why is related to maintaining current services while addressing additional demands on existing staff, needing to plan and increase funding for future capital equipment needs, and addressing infrastructure deficiencies, which could include street reconstructions, or changes/updates to city parks, amenities and facilities.