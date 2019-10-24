WASECA — The special election for the open Waseca County Commissioner Ward 5 seat will be on Nov. 5.
There were originally four candidates vying for the position so a primary election was held on Aug. 13. From that election Brad Krause with 120 and Kevin Nelson with 35 votes will be on the election ballot coming up. This position was left open after former Commissioner Dan Kuhns accepted a position in March in the Waseca County Auditor’s Office.
The winner of the special election will fill out the remainder of the term through 2022. The fifth district of Waseca County includes St. Mary and Wilton townships and a small part of Waseca.
Both candidates were born and reared in Waseca.
The Candidates
Brad Krause
Occupation: Farmer, BK Trucking
Family: Wife and four kids
Why are you running? Why are you the best candidate?
Working with the Farm Service Agency and being with them for 20-plus years you got to be on a county committee, learning how the government works and just knowing what goes on in your area and associating with the other rural people.
I feel that I have the experience, because being with what I’ve done in the past, Farm Service Agency, Wilton Township, working with the county on different projects because of the township out there. As far as we've done the road maintenance for 20 some years and with the farming business and the hog barn business working with the county and the state level I’ve worked with several people, most of the people of Waseca County and some of the state people that I would work with if I was elected as commissioner. Also and I've very acquainted, I’ve been to a lot of the meetings, I know the other four commissioners very well and I’ve gotten to know them even more... So I think just the past experience and the knowledge of the people and the way government works. I have great support from the community as far as not only the rural side but the side of Waseca that’s involved. I wanted to get involved with the people who are on the board as far as commissioners and... I know quite a few committee members and I’ve talked with them on several other things so I’m pretty up-to-date. So I would feel comfortable moving into that position if elected.
What do you see as the main issue facing the county?
There’s a lot of stuff going on. I don't think you could really concentrate on just one thing being to the meetings and talking to the other commissioners. I don't think you really want to single out one thing because there are a lot of things that are important to a lot of people and you have to be aware of that and so I can't really single out any one thing. I know, if I were to be elected to be commissioner, it takes time, it’s a process to get filled in on all of the things that are going on. After that then there's going to be things that are going to be more important than others and I think it would be like a priority list...I would just stress being on the effective, efficient and conservative side, that's where I come from as far as working with business and farming.
Kevin Nelson
Occupation: Waseca County Highway Department, previously a farmer before starting Nelson Masonry
Family: Wife of 42 years and three kids
Why are you running? Why are you the best candidate?
I'm working for the county and I have an insight to what is going on. I think I have some input to hopefully get things done and if problems arise, I think I have a good idea of how to fix stuff or how to control it. I’ve lived in Waseca County my whole life and want to do something for the county. With being married for 42 years, I feel good and I’m healthy and I don't want to retire yet and I thought this would be a good opportunity to give back to the county and owning my own business for all those years I think I can handle people and the public. I feel like I can help and I've been around long enough that I can hopefully answer people's questions.
What do you see as the main issue facing the county?
Where I'm at I kind of know that Waseca County employees, we’re one of the lowest paid counties in the surrounding area and without good employees. I want to help them out. The roads, they were terrible this year and mother nature hasn’t been great and working with the highway department and to keep them in shape and keep the employees happy is important. I have a little insight working here for over seven years, you pick up things here and there. One person can't do it all and you have to work as a group and get along with everybody and I feel like I could blend in and help the county out. The residents of the county pay our wages and keep us going and we have to keep them going as well. If I get elected its learning process and I catch on as I go.