Each year begins with a trip to the market for Tamie Collins, owner of Zinnias Boutique in Waseca. Often accompanied by her three daughters, she flies down to Atlanta to comb through hundreds of clothing, jewelry and other vendors – placing an order for the products she wants to carry back home in Minnesota.
Like any other year, these past 12 months were bookended by two weekends in Georgia – the first right before COVID-19 arrived in Minnesota, the second at the beginning of 2021 as people began to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
In the interim, Collins had a busy – and often stressful – year in Waseca.
Last March, she had to close temporarily due to COVID-19. Shortly after that, she needed to move from her previous location below Trio Wine Café. With boxes full of summer inventory and nowhere to sell it, Collins began working from home.
She and her daughters put on fashion shows via Facebook Live, hosted pop-up events at Tamie’s home, and brought in stock that sold well during the pandemic – including succulent gardens and jigsaw puzzles. Despite the challenges, Tamie wasn’t quite ready to throw in the towel. Finally, in August, she and her husband bought a new space along State Street and officially reopened Zinnias in November.
“I wasn’t ready to be done,” she said. “Anybody that owns their own business will tell you that it’s a lot of work – but if it’s your passion and it’s what you love to do, it doesn’t seem like work.”
A family affair
A former elementary school teacher, Tamie found her passion for running a boutique while working part time at a home décor shop in Blue Earth and substitute teaching. Eventually, she made the switch after moving to Waseca – and that passion hasn’t left her since.
Now, after a tough year, she’s back to doing wedding consultations and make-your-own “Bloom Bar” events with her floral business -- while a steady stream of customers wanders in on the weekends to browse the latest selection of clothes, jewelry, home décor and gifts.
For her youngest daughter, Abby, this energy is infectious. Working as a nurse during the week, she and her sisters still found time to help their mom both behind the scenes and in-person on their time off.
“Her energy makes you want to keep going, it makes you want to be there,” said Abby. “Seeing her resilience through the pandemic, watching her thrive and not give up, is our motivation to keep helping out.”
And while all three of Tamie’s daughters are quick to point out that it’s their mom running the show, one of the things that makes Zinnias’ so unique is that it truly is a family affair. Each of the three siblings has her own strengths, according to Abby. While she enjoys shopping for jewelry at the markets in Atlanta, older sister Danni focuses on clothing. The eldest, Betsie Collins-Kracht, lives in Rochester and helps behind the scenes with advertising and social media.
“When she was shut down, she had just ordered a bunch of spring and summer products. We had to make a plan, and so we decided to do Facebook Live videos every couple of weeks,” Betsie said of one of the projects she worked closely on this past year. “My family and a few other girls would model the clothing, and my dad was the videographer.”
If people saw a piece they liked, they could message the store and arrange a contactless pick-up from Tamie’s home. Throughout the pandemic, she also utilized her house over the summer for two pop-up weekends – one in June and another in July. More than just laying products out on tables, Tamie sought to recreate the atmosphere of the store in her front yard. She built different wooden frames, hung curtains as backdrops, rented moveable walls and set up changing rooms in the front part of her house.
With all the inventory that had come in from the previous market, and the fact that she was moving out of her former location, Tamie said it was necessary to get creative in getting the product out to customers.
“You buy summer sandals, tennis shoes and shorts -- it’s not like you can hold those products over until you find a new place,” said Tamie. “I had a lot of inventory and unfortunately, a lot of it either had to be sold at or below cost because I wasn’t sure what the future was going to be for Zinnia’s boutique.”
Moving to State Street
After a long time looking and not quite finding the right space, Tamie and her husband decided to put an offer in on the current location on State Street. Not having had an open, brick-and-mortar space since March, she was ready by August to take the next step and get back on the grid in Waseca.
As summer turned to fall, Tamie was in nearly every day renovating the space and turning it into the boutique that is today. Along the way, her family helped her repaint and decorate – both her husband, daughters and a cousin who had recently retired and moved to Waseca. Together, they got the store up and running in November.
“It was fun to watch her vision come to life -- the talents that she has, the perseverance and the energy that she brings,” said Abby. “We’re really proud of her and everything that she’s brought to the community.”
Even during the pandemic, Tamie and Zinnias provided a space for residents to gather – outside for pop-ups, with music and food to accompany the browsing. Now, on a busy weekend in March, music drifts along State Street from a speaker outside Zinnias front door. People are walking downtown, stopping in, enjoying unseasonably warm weather and the chance for community that Zinnias and small businesses like it provide.
Not only is it a place where the Collins see friends and family, and where shoppers run into neighbors and colleagues, it’s also a store that has helped bring tourists to Waseca – stopping down for a weekend of shopping in a small business ecosystem that Tamie has seen grow since she began over a decade ago.
“In the last three or four years, it seems like a lot of stores have been popping up. We’re all different and we all offer different things,” she said. “I hear comments all the time from people from other towns. They say that Waseca has a lot to offer.”