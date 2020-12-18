The Waseca County Attorney’s Office is planning an appeal following the sentencing of a man convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Timothy John Wright, 39, of Waseca was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years of probation by Judge Carol M. Hanks after pleading guilty to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 16 and under 13 who had a significant relationship to the actor. The abuse occurred in both Waseca and Steele counties over the span of a decade.
Waseca County Attorney Rachel Cornelius said she was surprised with the sentencing handed down by Hanks as the plea agreement entered in October was for 168 months – or 14 years – in prison.
“We are not happy with the judge’s decision nor were the victims,” Cornelius said. “Everyone thought he was going to prison that day – including the defendant himself. We’re a little frustrated and we are pursuing our appeal options.”
Cornelius said her office has the support of the victims and local law enforcement to pursue the appeal process. She added this is the first time in her career that someone convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct has not be sent to prison.
“I don’t want people to feel this is something our office condoned in any way or something our office agreed to – all of us are very frustrated and upset,” Cornelius said.
According to Hanks’ departure report, the reasons she gave for Wright’s sentencing included the following:
• Wright is 39-years-old and has zero criminal history points – not even a speeding ticket.
• Write has been cooperative with law enforcement.
• Wright was cooperative with the pre-sentence investigation process and the psychosexual evaluation process.
• Wright has been a model inmate at the jail.
• Wright has the support of family, friends and church.
• Wright is capable of employment and has seven children he needs to support.
• Psychosexual evaluations indicate Wright is amendable to outpatient sex offender treatment.
• Wright is amendable to probation.
The departure report also notes that Wright shows remorse and accepts responsibility for his actions.
Wright was first charged with 15 felony charges in relation to the criminal sexual conduct involving the two minors in June. Six of the charges were first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 16 and under 13 who has a significant relationship to the actor. One charge was for first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a person in position of authority. The remaining charges were second degree criminal sexual conduct with victims who have a significant relationship to the actor and the actor has a position of authority.
In July, Wright pleaded not guilty to all 15 charges.
On Oct. 20, Wright amended his plea to the first charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 16 and under 13 to guilty per a plea agreement with the county attorney’s office. Cornelius said the plea agreement included both victims in the one charge. He was convicted that day.
With his sentencing, Wright will have to register as a predatory offender and complete sex offender treatment.