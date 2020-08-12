Primary Election

An election judge wearing a face shield awaits primary election voters at a Minnesota polling site Aug. 11. (Dan Gunderson/MPR News)

The candidate filing period ended Tuesday and within the city of Waseca there is a race for the council seat for Ward 2 with John Mansfield challenging longtime Councilor Les Tlougan.

Ward 1 will have a special election for one of the two seats. Jeremy Conrath is running unopposed in the special election for Larry Johnson’s seat.  Conrath, who currently holds one of the two Ward 1 seats, opted to file for the two-year term Johnson now fills instead of the full four-year term. Johnson was appointed to the council in 2019 after now Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce President Ann Fitch resigned. His term has two years remaining.

Theodore Conrath is running unopposed for the other Ward 1 seat for the four-year team.

The Waseca school board has three open seats. Incumbents Julie Anderson and Edita Mansfield have filed, along with Robert Dickerson and Grant Scheffert.

Janesville mayor Mike Santo did not file for re-election. Council member Russ Wiebold will face Andrew P. Arnoldt in the mayoral race. Andy Ahlman and James Mulcahey have filed for two available city council spots.

In New Richland, Mayor Mike Shurson did not file for re-election. Christina Petsinger and Gail Schmidt will compete for the mayor position.

Incumbent council members Chad Neitzel and Jenna Pederson face a challenge from Pat Pat Darcy, David Hedin, Patrick Petsinger, Joyce Wobbrock and Jody Wynnemer for their seats.

The general election will take place Nov. 3

Waseca County

County Commissioner District 1

Doug Christopherson (Incumbent)

County Commissioner District 2

Brian Harguth (Incumbent)

Soil and Water Supervisor District 1

Wayne Cords (Incumbent)

Soil and Water Supervisor District 5

Keith Morgan (Incumbent)

Waseca

Mayor

Roy Srp (Incumbent)

Council Member Ward 1

Theodore Conrath

Special Election for Council Member Ward 1

Jeremy Conrath (Incumbent)

Council Member Ward 2

John Mansfield

Les Tlougan (Incumbent)

Council Member Ward 3

Mark A. Christiansen (Incumbent)

Woodville Township

Town Supervisor Seat 1

Dale DeRaad (Incumbent)

Town Treasurer

Judy Hoffman (Incumbent)

Waldorf

Mayor

Rob Wilkening (Incumbent)

Council Member (Two spots available)

Charles Barnes

Howard Cordes (Incumbent)

Kevin Lines (Incumbent)

Jay Longeneker

New Richland

Mayor

Christina Petsinger

Gail Schmidt

Council Member (Two spots available)

Pat Darcy

David Hedin

Chad Neitzel (Incumbent)

Jenna Pederson (Incumbent)

Patrick Petsinger

Joyce Wobbrock

Jody Wynnemer

Janesville

Mayor

Andrew P. Arnoldt

Russ Wiebold

Council Member (Two spots available)

Andy Ahlman

James Mulcahey

Elysian

Mayor

Tom McBroom Sr.

Council Member (Two spots available)

Bobby Houlihan (Incumbent)

Pat Nusbaum

Derek Westby

School board

Waseca (Three spots available)

Julie Anderson (Incumbent)

Robert Dickerson

Edita Mansfield

Grant Scheffert

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (Three spots available)

Scott Kaminski

Tim Oelke (Incumbent)

Laura Seys (Incumbent)

NRHEG (Three spots available)

Terri Engel

Karen Flatness (Incumbent)

JoAnn Hagen Maloney (Incumbent)

Jennifer Johnson

Nancy Lageson

Dan Schmidt (Incumbent)

Loren Schoenrock

Tami L. Tufte-LaCanne

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (Three spots available)

Jay Schneider (Incumbent)

Jeffrey M. Stangler (Incumbent)

