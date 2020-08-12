The candidate filing period ended Tuesday and within the city of Waseca there is a race for the council seat for Ward 2 with John Mansfield challenging longtime Councilor Les Tlougan.
Ward 1 will have a special election for one of the two seats. Jeremy Conrath is running unopposed in the special election for Larry Johnson’s seat. Conrath, who currently holds one of the two Ward 1 seats, opted to file for the two-year term Johnson now fills instead of the full four-year term. Johnson was appointed to the council in 2019 after now Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce President Ann Fitch resigned. His term has two years remaining.
Theodore Conrath is running unopposed for the other Ward 1 seat for the four-year team.
The Waseca school board has three open seats. Incumbents Julie Anderson and Edita Mansfield have filed, along with Robert Dickerson and Grant Scheffert.
Janesville mayor Mike Santo did not file for re-election. Council member Russ Wiebold will face Andrew P. Arnoldt in the mayoral race. Andy Ahlman and James Mulcahey have filed for two available city council spots.
In New Richland, Mayor Mike Shurson did not file for re-election. Christina Petsinger and Gail Schmidt will compete for the mayor position.
Incumbent council members Chad Neitzel and Jenna Pederson face a challenge from Pat Pat Darcy, David Hedin, Patrick Petsinger, Joyce Wobbrock and Jody Wynnemer for their seats.
The general election will take place Nov. 3
Waseca County
County Commissioner District 1
Doug Christopherson (Incumbent)
County Commissioner District 2
Brian Harguth (Incumbent)
Soil and Water Supervisor District 1
Wayne Cords (Incumbent)
Soil and Water Supervisor District 5
Keith Morgan (Incumbent)
Waseca
Mayor
Roy Srp (Incumbent)
Council Member Ward 1
Theodore Conrath
Special Election for Council Member Ward 1
Jeremy Conrath (Incumbent)
Council Member Ward 2
John Mansfield
Les Tlougan (Incumbent)
Council Member Ward 3
Mark A. Christiansen (Incumbent)
Woodville Township
Town Supervisor Seat 1
Dale DeRaad (Incumbent)
Town Treasurer
Judy Hoffman (Incumbent)
Waldorf
Mayor
Rob Wilkening (Incumbent)
Council Member (Two spots available)
Charles Barnes
Howard Cordes (Incumbent)
Kevin Lines (Incumbent)
Jay Longeneker
New Richland
Mayor
Christina Petsinger
Gail Schmidt
Council Member (Two spots available)
Pat Darcy
David Hedin
Chad Neitzel (Incumbent)
Jenna Pederson (Incumbent)
Patrick Petsinger
Joyce Wobbrock
Jody Wynnemer
Janesville
Mayor
Andrew P. Arnoldt
Russ Wiebold
Council Member (Two spots available)
Andy Ahlman
James Mulcahey
Elysian
Mayor
Tom McBroom Sr.
Council Member (Two spots available)
Bobby Houlihan (Incumbent)
Pat Nusbaum
Derek Westby
School board
Waseca (Three spots available)
Julie Anderson (Incumbent)
Robert Dickerson
Edita Mansfield
Grant Scheffert
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (Three spots available)
Scott Kaminski
Tim Oelke (Incumbent)
Laura Seys (Incumbent)
NRHEG (Three spots available)
Terri Engel
Karen Flatness (Incumbent)
JoAnn Hagen Maloney (Incumbent)
Jennifer Johnson
Nancy Lageson
Dan Schmidt (Incumbent)
Loren Schoenrock
Tami L. Tufte-LaCanne
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (Three spots available)
Jay Schneider (Incumbent)
Jeffrey M. Stangler (Incumbent)