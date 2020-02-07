In all his years as a journalist, Nick Gerhardt's never experienced a welcome quite like the one he's gotten in Waseca County.
Ever since stepping foot into the Waseca County News sports editor's shoes, Gerhardt, who took the full-time post Friday but spent a few weeks prior covering the area's teams, he's gotten nothing but handshakes and high fives.
"The people have just been great," he said. "It's not common for so many people to welcome me in the first few weeks. They've really rolled out the red carpet."
Growing up in Prior Lake, Gerhardt collected baseball, basketball and football cards and was a big fan of Michael Jordan's. He played soccer in high school and basketball during his freshman year.
He graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in journalism and minors in English and political science after realizing that he much preferred writing to test taking. At the U, he joined the staff of the university's alternative newspaper, before being hired by the Minnesota Daily where he covered everything from the rowing team's new boathouse to wide receiver Eric Decker's decision add baseball to his resume to the exploits of 10-time All-American swimmer David Plummer.
After graduation, he headed south for a sports reporter job in Albert Lea. He later worked for newspapers in Long Prairie and Red Wing before landing in Northfield in March 2014. After two years covering sports at Northfield News, one of the County News' sister papers, he was promoted to associate editor.
After stepping away from newspapers in late 2017, Gerhardt is ready to get back to what he loves: writing about amateur sports.
Waseca County, he said, is the perfect place to do it.
Not only is it clear that the community is passionate about youth sports and is wildly supportive of its youth, but both Waseca and Janesville have strong programs that provide a wealth of storylines, he said.
He pointed to the Bluejays boys basketball team, which is coming off a state championship appearance, and the Jays boys hockey team. In addition to that, he's impressed by the accomplishments of several young athletes who've recently hit major milestones, and is already planning those stories all while keeping an eye on potential runs to state and what's to come this spring.
APG Media of Southern Minnesota Regional President Steve Fisher says he's excited to have Gerhardt back on the team and in Waseca County.
“We’re incredibly pleased to have someone of Nick’s caliber covering sports for the Waseca County News," he said. "Our readers our passionate about great sports teams in Waseca. Nick’s knowledge of Minnesota high school sports and his commitment to local journalism will enable us to provide the quality coverage that our County News' readers warrant.”