The Minnesota Association of School Administrators (MASA) has named Tom Lee, Superintendent of the Waseca Public Schools, a 2020 Administrator of Excellence.
Lee received this award in recognition of his leadership, concern for students, and active involvement in professional and community affairs.
He was honored at a statewide recognition ceremony during the MASA/MASE Spring Conference, March 12-13, at the Minneapolis Marriott Northwest in Brooklyn Park.
Lee has served as Superintendent of the Waseca Public Schools since 2013.
Prior to the superintendency, Lee served as a middle and elementary school principal at the Bloomington Public Schools for 18 years. He was a teacher of students with vision disabilities for 12 years with the Intermediate District 287, Southern Regional Education District and the Intermountain Education Service District in Pendleton, Oregon.
“Tom is deserving of this award due to his diligence and dedication to the students, families and staff he has worked with throughout his career in public education,” said Dan Anderson, superintendent of Maple River Schools. “In a variety of roles and throughout difficult circumstances, Tom consistently acts with dignity and integrity. MASA Region 2 is honored to have Tom Lee represent us as a 2020 Administrator of Excellence.”
Lee is an active MASA and AASA (American Association of School Administrators, the school superintendent association) member. He serves as a Region Leader for MASA Region 2 and as a member of the Legislative Committee.
Lee is also a member of the Waseca Chamber of Commerce Board, Discover Waseca Tourism Board, Mayo Health Services Hospital Community Advisory Board, Waseca Area Foundation Board, PDS Schools MSU-Mankato, Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA), Minnesota Rural Electric Association (MREA), Waseca Rotary Board and Waseca Vision 2030.
Lee was the recipient of the Waseca Chamber of Commerce Boss of the Year Award in 2016.
He received a master's degree in Special Education/Counseling and a bachelor's degree in Elementary and Special Education from Michigan State University. He received an Educational Specialist in Educational Leadership and Superintendent Licensure from the University of St. Thomas.
Each year, MASA recognizes members for their contribution to public education. MASA is a professional organization of Minnesota’s school leaders, including superintendents, assistant superintendents, directors of special education, and other central office administrators, as well as state department administrators, college and university professors, and other educators throughout Minnesota dedicated to educational leadership for students.