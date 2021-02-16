The Sleigh and Cutter festival continues this weekend with some s'mores and horse-drawn carriage rides through Farmamerica's snowy landscape.
Farmamerica is hosting another Charm on the Farm event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 20 after its first Charm on the Farm event was a hit. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $5 at bit.ly/WinterCharm.
Visitors will be able to snowshoe, snow paint and take a horse-drawn carriage ride. Hot cocoa will be available to sip while roasting s'mores over campfires while social distancing.
Charm on the Farm was born out of necessity with the COVID-19 pandemic limiting the number of events being planned during the dark wintertime. Farmamerica felt the need to offer visitors a chance to experience winter and find fun in the season.
"Even getting out of the house for an hour to roast a s'more or try something new like snowshoeing can add a little magic to any winter day, no matter how cold or dark it may seem," said Farmamerica Program Director Samantha Meyer.
The Sleigh and Cutter ice sculptures dedicated to first responders were completed last week and can be viewed outside the Public Safety Building in Waseca.
The annual Sleigh and Cutter parade, Frosty reveal and fireworks have been postponed until Saturday, Feb. 27.