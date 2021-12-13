A Vermillion, Minnesota, man is facing multiple felony charges after two victims claim he had sexually assaulted them when they were children.
David Arthur Tix, 53, was charged via summons last week in Waseca County District Court with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and interfering with the privacy of a minor, all felonies. He is also facing charges of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct and harassment/stalking, both gross misdemeanors.
According to the criminal complaint, the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office was notified on June 1 of a past action sexual assault by Tix. The victim allegedly told law enforcement Tix began sexually assaulting her when she was 10 years old and it continued until she was 16, with the last assault occurring on Memorial Day weekend in 2019. The victim said the assaulted reportedly took place at a Waseca County campground and included Tix touching the victim over and under her clothes. Tix is relative of a family friend of the victim, according to the report.
A second victim allegedly told deputies on June 21 that Tix had sexually assaulted her over the course of six years.
According to court documents, both victims reported Tix had taken photos of them during the assaults.
Tix was recently convicted of felony interfering with the privacy of a minor in 2020 in Scott County. In that case, a minor said in 2019 she woke up on the couch to Tix touching her and taking a picture of her. Tix later admitted to taking a video of the victim naked without her knowledge. Tix was sentenced in October to four years of supervised probation.
Tix first court appearance in Waseca County is scheduled for Jan. 4.