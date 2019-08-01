When the town of Waseca lost more than 1,000 jobs during a 10-year period, local leaders started thinking about the future. They engaged the entire community to assess Waseca’s opportunities and create a vision for the future. One thing became clear — in order to build businesses for the future, the community needed to think more about entrepreneurs today.
“Communities need entrepreneurs. And entrepreneurs need communities,” said Rani Bhattacharyya, Extension community economics educator. Bhattacharyya and her team are bringing the Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities program to the state of Minnesota. The inaugural Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities conference will be held in Waseca on Sept. 5 and 6.
“An entrepreneurial community is simply a place that creates easy access to the resources that people need when they start a business,” said Bhattacharyya. “They create social hubs where entrepreneurs can solve problems. They create easier paths to financing for start-up and long-term growth. Most of all, entrepreneurial communities have a welcoming attitude toward business, and work to support the dreams of residents who are willing to take a risk.”
Building bridges
At the September Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities conference, Extension will take the concept of “entrepreneurial communities” one step further — creating connections among communities that are actively supporting entrepreneurs.
“Research shows that links across communities and links to resources make a real difference when communities are ready to create their future,” said Bhattacharyya. “Across Minnesota, communities are showing entrepreneurs that they don’t have to do it alone. Our goal is to show Minnesota’s communities that they aren’t alone.”
The city of Waseca will host the event, and it encourages all Minnesota communities to join them.
“If we create more connections across Minnesota — and even beyond our border — we can take advantage of more resources,” said Gary Sandholm, Waseca’s economic development coordinator. “Certainly, this isn’t just a one-town story.”
Waseca’s story
Waseca’s path to becoming an entrepreneurial community started with a committee called the Business and Entrepreneurial Support Team (B.E.S.T). About two and a half years ago, B.E.S.T. created a co-working space in downtown Waseca.
The town of 9,000 had lost more than 1,000 jobs when local printing businesses declined and then closed. In 2016, B.E.S.T. began work on a Vision 2030 plan in collaboration with the city of Waseca, Waseca Chamber of Commerce, Waseca County, Mayo Clinic Health System-Waseca and Waseca Public Schools. Their planning process established four pillars that guide the community to:
• Create high quality community assets;
• Expand and leverage economic development initiatives;
• Strengthen regional connectivity;
• Create a vibrant, dynamic community.
“With Vision 2030, entrepreneurism became an important part of achieving our goals,” said Sandholm. “Entrepreneurs fill buildings and create new opportunities.”
Over time, Waseca has organized a host of resources that support business owners and would-be entrepreneurs — from Small Business Development Center consultation to “1 Million Cups” regional gatherings where entrepreneurs bounce concerns and opportunities off of experienced business people. Classes about starting a business are happening in local high schools and community settings.
Waseca hopes that this “buzz” about entrepreneurism will create a pipeline that eventually employs as many people as the printing industry once did. But they are also eager to support businesses that improve the local quality of life.
“Entrepreneurism can help us retain people who grew up here or attract new residents,” Sandholm said.
Waseca has seen success. Two new breweries have started. A family bought an existing coffee shop, expanded its evening hours and added wine, beer and more food to the menu. A local “pizza farm” is an agritourism offering that will start its third season this summer.
“It’s extremely popular,” said Sandholm. “And we’ve also had a number of retail stores fill our downtown spaces.”
Join Extension at its Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities conference in Waseca Sept. 5-6. See more at https://sites.google.com/umn.edu/entrepreneurial-communities-mn.