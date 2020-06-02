Churches across the state opened for the first time for worship last weekend after the guidelines for gatherings were updated.
Locally, Trinity Lutheran in Janesville held two services on Sunday, following CDC and Minnesota Department of Health guidelines. Close to 100 people worshiped between two services, Pastor Paul Muther said.
Churches are allowed to open for worship at 25 percent capacity. Trinity cleaned between the services and had people register prior to attending the services. The church had seating charts to maintain social distancing between families and other worshipers.
“Once of the nicest things about this entire ordeal is that people appreciate that you tried,” Muther said. “We’ve been doing live stream services since March and will continue to do so through the end of June.”
Trinity did reduce the amount of music that typically takes place during a service and asked people to use personal protective equipment.
“The biggest challenge was finding ways to control numbers without having to turn people away,” Muther said. “We want to be welcoming, we want to be inviting but we also want to be responsible.”
Christ Community Church plans on reopening Sunday and will hold two services with time in between services for cleaning. The first service will run from 9-9:45 a.m. and the second will go from 10-11 a.m.
Christ Community Church Senior Pastor Dr. Chris Johnson said the church will try to keep doors open for air circulation and the service will have singing. Facemasks are optional, he said.
Those who want to attend a service must register online prior to attending. Those who don’t want to worship in the building can listen to a FM broadcast of the service from their vehicle in the parking lot.
“The response has been positive,” Johnson said. “We know that whatever we do, there will be some people who are going to be positive and some people who will be negative.”
The church will have different arrangements of chairs for families, couples and individuals to keep social distancing.
Real Life Church Pastor Michael Behm said the church has tentative plans to open July 26 but it could reopen sooner. The church has held bible study and other gatherings of 10 people in the interim.
When the church does reopen, it has to determine which occupancy number it should follow. Twenty-five percent of the building’s occupancy number is 70, Behm said, but if the occupancy number for the worship area is used, that number decreases to 35 people.
“We feel like we have some options to keep people safe,” Behm said. “We want to follow those CDC guidelines to keep people safe.”
Real Life Church has an outdoor worship service planned for July 19 at Clear Lake and has been posting pre-recorded services online.
Christ the King Lutheran has not reopened for worship, but is planning to open in the middle of the month, Pastor Cary Larson said.
Larson has pre-recorded his services and the worship presents some challenges with seating since it uses pews rather than chairs.
“This is really going to change the church,” Larson said. “What does the post COVID-19 church look like? We’ve always enjoyed kneeling at the pew for communion. That will make our communion practices a little longer.”
Larson said there will likely be multiple services and even possibly a mid-week service so the church can be of service to its members.
Larson considers worship essential and pastors he has spoken with are carefully considering how to reopen.
“I can tell you there is not a pastor who is cavalier about this,” he said. “We don’t want to put anyone knowingly at risk.”