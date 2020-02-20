WASECA —Minnesota State University, Mankato head football coach Todd Hoffner spoke at Waseca Rotary last week, speaking on his hardships with the legal system, his opportunity to come back to a program he had built and the growth of that program since his return.
Hoffner started his coaching career at Minnesota State University Mankato in 2008 through 2011 when a harmless act — harmless, at least, in his eyes — caused his career to come to a halt until 2014.
Under Hoffner, the Mavericks have won five NSIC Championships and seven NSIC South Division Championships. His career boasts 103 wins out of 124 games with the Mavericks and he hasn’t lost a regular season game in the past three years. He has taken the team to two national title games as well. Another accomplishment Hoffner has seen while coaching the Mavericks is recruiting Adam Thielen and Chris Reed, both of whom have continued on to the NFL.
“Coach Hoffner’s Mankato State Mavericks have been incredibly successful under his tenor,” Waseca High School Varsity Football Coach Brad Wendland said. “They have brought a great deal of pride to Southern Minnesota. His leadership of his players and his staff is exceptional. He somehow emerged from an incredibly difficult situation. For him to return and remain at the job that he loves despite what he had to go through is a testament to his character and commitment. There is a lot to be learned from Coach Hoffner’s story and I am glad that he is sharing it.”
In 2012 Hoffner was arrested on the Maverick football field and he was taken to the Blue Earth County jail where he sat overnight. Four days later he didn’t know what he had even been arrested for.
He was charged with child pornography after he took a video of his daughters putting on a show after bath time.
Waseca native Chris Madel represented him at this low period in Hoffner’s life.
“Todd Hoffner has something that I think is exceedingly rare and that he has integrity,” Madel said in his introduction of Hoffner. “He went back, he succeeded, he grew a program and now everybody is looking at him and going you’re the best.”
The charges against Hoffner were dismissed by the judge for a lack of probable cause. Madel shared this with Rotary saying this is the lowest standard in law.
“The judicial system, I despise it,” Hoffner said after his difficult journey through the legal process.
From this nightmare ordeal that cost him his job and caused his family to be thrown into chaos he took away what really is important in life and he thinks he has changed for the better because of it.
“I talked the talk prior to all this in my previous 24 years in coaching and 12 years of marriage,” Hoffner said. “I talked the good talk about family first but it wasn’t until I hit rock bottom in that situation that I truly learned to understand that family does have to come first. So until you hit rock bottom in your life and unfortunately everybody will I think. I truly believe that everything I went through happens for a reason I’m a believer. Priorities in life are really important and not only do I talk to my players but I live it and that’s something that I took away from it. Not only am I a better father , a better husband and a better football coach but I’m a better person than I was before.”
Though the charges were dismissed and he was able to focus on his family, he was fired from his coaching position with the Mavericks and he took an offer in North Dakota at Minot State University. He was there for about nine weeks when he was offered his head coaching position back at Minnesota State University. He chose to return to Mankato, mainly because his family was there, but he left Minot with a heavy heart for the team and people he was leaving.
“The foundational roots and toughness that my parents taught me about perseverance about follow through, about seeing things through about overcoming adversity, difficulties, challenges in your life that you just have to do what’s right and do what’s right in your heart and understand that not everyone is out to be in your best interest or to be in your corner or to be help you throughout your journey and things that I learned through my upbringing I think were very beneficial in making my decision to come back to Minnesota State,” Hoffner said. “I’ve grown up a farmer and getting into the coaching profession I really felt like I could help people and to help young men go from being young men to being grown men.”
Since continuing his coaching career with the Mavericks he has worked to develop the young men on the team to become more than football players.
“I think it’s important that people understand that football is a foundation for growth development,” Hoffner said. “For young men to go through trials and tribulations of success and failures throughout a football game and to have them to talk about teamwork and be a part of a team and to know what it means to make sacrifices and to know what it’s like to be a part of something that’s bigger…
“The product that we put out, our slogan is to make the journey, the young men who actually go from day one to finishing football they are strong they are leaders they’re civic, they got it all and it’s because of what we teach and preach that helps them be who they are. The biggest challenge is trying to stay the course…”
Hoffner complimented Waseca High School Varsity Football coach Wendland and the Waseca community for having support and the community culture of coming together to watch a football game.
“The more people who fight for our sport the more of an opportunity it has to be successful in the future and continue as something that people love to watch and participate in,” Hoffner said. “It creates a community and I think that’s one of the things over the years of coaching college football is people come to Minnesota state to watch football games but we play a lot of places where they don’t draw really well but I think that Waseca from the games that I’ve seen over the years actually has a really good representation of fans who do come out and do support but the sense of community the sense of belonging. Creating community within our communities I think is one of the biggest challenges that we have moving through society because of the technology.”
Hoffner is in his ninth season with the Mavericks and continues to shape and teach young men to be their best on and off the field.
“Mankato is home for me,” Hoffner said. “I started my career in purple and gold and I said I was going to finish my career in purple and gold.”