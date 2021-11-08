An Elysian man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly attempted to steal a catalytic converter at Reeds Lake in August.
Grant Nathaniel Leverson, 26, was charged in Waseca County District Court last month with first-degree property damage, a felony, and tampering with a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor. The charges stem form an incident that occurred at the Reeds Lake boat landing on Aug. 9.
According to the criminal complaint, a male contacted law enforcement to report that he had caught a man, later identified as Leverson, laying under his truck and attempting to cut off his catalytic converter. The victim told Waseca County Sheriff's deputies he allegedly kicked Leverson in his side and asked what he was doing, but Leverson got in his own vehicle and left. Deputies observed damage to the lower pipe next to the victim's catalytic converter where someone had cut through it with a saw, according to the report.
The victim reportedly took a photo of the license plate on the vehicle Leverson left in, which deputies used to confirm Leverson's identification.
The following day, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Leverson and asked him about the incident, to which Leverson admitted to being involved, according to court documents.
Court records show a repair estimate on the victim's vehicle totalling $1,515.
Leverson's first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 19.