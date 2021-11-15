The Waseca Junior/Senior High School Drama Department has a secret to tell.
The secret is at the heart of Stephen Gregg’s documentary-thriller “Trap,” which will be presented by Waseca Drama and International Thespian Society, Troupe 7147 later this week and weekend.
Andrew S. Harrison, assistant director of the play, said the whole crew is “excited to have an audience back in the theater.”
“This show, in particular, is very immersive for the audience,” Harrison went on. “It’s a really cool mystery we get to go through and it takes some unexpected turns.”
“Trap” recounts the strange and tragic events of the Oak Box Theatre’s opening in Menachap, California in 1947. It also concerns itself with another mysterious event which occurs 75 years later, perplexing the community and illustrating the terror of a secret.
The play will feature an ensemble of more than 20 Waseca Drama actors, from more experienced performers to new talents. These include Grace Herbst, a senior, playing Detective Heche, who looks to solve the Menachap mystery. Joshua Harrison, a senior, will play multiple roles, including that of the caring firefighter, Ephrain Salas. Newer Waseca High School performers include Arianna Krogseng as Professor Marian Jay and Nathanael Andrs as Clifton Barnes.
Grace Herbst, a senior, was understudied into her role, so she started later than the other actors.
“I’m nervous but I’m excited to see how it’s gonna go,” Herbst said.
Joshua Harrison, a senior, called “Trap” Waseca Drama’s first “good, serious show in a bit.”
“Last year, the fall play was all virtual — for the rehearsals and for the show,” Harrison said, adding that for that reason, he didn’t participate in that play. “It’s relieving that we’re back into it, full swing.”