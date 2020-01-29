WASECA — Snow Week is Feb. 3-7 this year at the Waseca Junior Senior High School.
This annual spirit week is filled with dress-up days, a talent show, a dance and a royal coronation.
Monday, Feb. 3 will kick off the dress-up days with the theme of PJ day for the school.
On Feb. 4 coronation will take place at 1:48 p.m. in the WJSHS gymnasium, crowning a king and queen of Snow Week with the day's theme of Hot and Cold Day.
The candidates for the week have been announced and due to a tie there are seven boys and seven girls on the court this year.
The 2020 Snow Week candidates are Morgan Bruhn, Jozie Gehloff, Jayde Pederson, Hannah Potter, Maddy Reyes, Ava Storjohann, Ari Zilm, Brian Allen, Brock Bye, Payton Gehloff, Eli Johannsen, Tylor Nordquist, Ben Priebe and Marcus Priebe.
That night the boys and girls varsity basketball teams will participate in coaches vs. cancer with a double-header against New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva high school. The boys varsity team will play at 6 p.m. and the girls varsity team will play at 7:30 p.m. at the WJSHS.
The following day Wednesday, Feb. 5 is Nerd/Jock Day, Thursday, Feb. 6 is Safari/Tourist/Animal Day and Friday, Feb. 7 theme is Class Color Day.
Each of the days students can follow the theme filling the halls with school spirit leading up to the talent show on Friday, Feb 7 at 1:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center.
A semi-formal dance will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8 starting at 8:30 p.m. at the Central Building Gym to close out the 2020 Snow Week Festivities.