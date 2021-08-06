The following people have worked at the University of Minnesota, Waseca, from the very beginning of the school’s existence. Below they offer reflections about what the school’s closing means to them.
Vicki Gleason
Twenty-three of my 25 years working for the U of M have been at Waseca. UMW is home and where many of my friendships were made. My best experiences have been working with and becoming friends of many students, attending athletic events, working at track events and on the “chain gang” of home football games, a member of the UMW women’s bowling team which won three championships and had fun participating in the state tournaments, a member of the women’s card club, and attending the annual UMW women’s fishing trip.
I know I will always have good memories of these and other activities too numerous to mention. I also liked and enjoyed my job and had the pleasure of working with two great bosses: Gary Sheldon and Bob Pickert.
The worst time is now. The announcement of the closing of UMW was very traumatic and the stress of locating new jobs is great. Friendships were and will be separated but many will continue after UMW is gone. Although it feels like a death we all still need to be excited and motivated about our future. UMW will always be special to me and I have many happy and fond memories.
Jacqueline Storby
Having taught at the Southern School of Agriculture and the University of Minnesota, Waseca for 28 years, needless to say it has been a major portion of my life. To see it come to a close is a travesty.
The type of education that was offered at these institutions was unique and special. The change and growth in the facilities for their particular needs was one of leadership and future direction for the agricultural fields. Probably the one outstanding feature was the closeness, friendliness and “one large family” environment for the students, faculty and staff. In a small educational community where individual attention, individual progress, individual success are remembered will be pleasant memories for me.
Al Ward
Twenty-one years ago we drove into Waseca to interview at a new college being created to serve rural Minnesota. Barb and I both immediately liked the town, the college and the prospect of regular income.
Starting in July 1971, I discovered that we were designing and constructing a college at the same time as people were coming to it. It was a little like trying to build a plane while in flight.
Looking back, I see clearly that many of our ideas and programs were visionary, idealistic and ahead of the times. I am convinced that what we created at UMW is deserving of emulation.
UMW will live on in the hearts and minds of the students who attended here. Our alumni will serve as an eloquent living memorial of all that was good at this college.
While the politics and funding decisions of the university have changed, we all can be proud that we were an important part of this university for a time. We can best serve this college and its memory by being a vital part of university affairs, local community leadership and national or international activity. Let’s keep the traditions of excellence alive as we celebrate all that was good about UMW.
Kathy Hanna
In July 1971 I had lived in the Waseca community for a year and had watched with anticipation as news of a new college of the University of Minnesota increasingly appeared in the local newspaper. It was with great excitement and anticipation that I accepted a faculty position in the biology department at the new institution in August 1971. The first college faculty gathered during the last part of August to plan for the start of classes in September.
It was a challenging prospect to walk into an institution where the basic philosophy had been laid, but beyond that there was essentially a blank slate to create a unique type of educational experience. Specifically, I walked into quite barren laboratories (although some equipment had been ordered) and started by first ordering supply catalogs so I could then order equipment. Soon the laboratories started to look ready and the first college students arrived.
The faculty spent many hours writing curricula which fit the special mission of the campus. I remember spending a great deal of time writing audio-tutorial laboratories for biology which were tailor-made for our technical focus. As a teacher you just couldn’t take commercial educational materials and expect them to work in our situation.
It has been very rewarding over the years to see so many students blossom at UMW. In many respects UMW has been a magical place. I have often observed unsure, timid students come to UMW and through their coursework and student activities leave with a sense of reassurance and confidence.
It has also been a pleasure over the years to work with so many talented faculty and staff. The association with these people has made working at UMW a true bright spot. Their support during the last two years as I took on the leadership of the academic and student areas has made the job much easier, even in light of the campus closing.
I know all of us at UMW are saddened by the campus closing, the loss of two-year agriculturally related education and the lost opportunities for students. But the move of faculty to new positions across the country and the success of our students will also enhance those new units and perhaps keep many of our ideas flourishing and growing.