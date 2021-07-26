A Waseca man who assaulted another person waiting outside the library and prevented them from calling police has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation for interfering with an emergency call.
Jesse Allan Tollefson, 29, was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to the misdemeanor June 7. Per the plea agreement a felony domestic assault charge and fourth-degree damage to property charge were both dismissed.
According to the original criminal complaint, Tollefson came up to the victim who was waiting outside the Waseca Public Library April 26 and punched them in the face through the window. The victim said Tollefson then grabbed their phone and smashed it on the ground when they said they were going to call the police. The victim told officers that Tollefson did not say anything to them during the assault.
Tollefson was eventually located near the fairgrounds and taken into custody.
As a part of his probation, Tollefson is prohibited from using or possessing alcohol or drugs with the exception of prescribed medication and cannot enter bars or liquor stores. If he fails to comply with his probation, Tollefson will serve one year in the Waseca County Jail. His sentencing was handed down by Judge Carol Hanks.
In other court news
Nicole Georgina Weller, 28, of Owatonna, was sentenced last week to three years of supervised probation and 240 hours of community service after she was convicted in June for felony fifth-degree drug possession. Weller pleaded guilty June 10. Per the plea agreement, a second fifth-degree drug possession charge as well as a gross misdemeanor drug possession charge and misdemeanor theft charge were dismissed.
According to the criminal complaint, a local retailer reported Weller and an unidentified male suspect to the Waseca Police Department for shoplifting. When police obtained a search warrant for the vehicle Weller was apprehended in, they located a small mirror with a white powdery residue on it that field tested positive for methamphetamine. Police also found several controlled substance pills inside the purse Weller was carrying.
Weller’s sentencing, handed down by Hanks, was continued as a statutory stay of adjudication. If Weller successfully completes her probation, the conviction will be dismissed. Terms of Weller’s probation includes a mental health evaluation, completing a chemical assessment, and she is prohibited from using or possessing alcohol, controlled substances with the exception of prescribed medications, and firearms.
Weller is also facing a felony theft charge in Steele County. In that case, Weller was allegedly observed shoplifting from an Owatonna business on Jan. 4. Owatonna police searched Weller and recovered jewelry and perfume bottles hidden in her clothes totaling $1,407, according to court documents. She is scheduled to have a settlement conference in this case Thursday.