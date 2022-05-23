A Waseca man is facing criminal charges after an argument over goats allegedly got physical.
Alex Duwayne Hoehn, 42, was charged by summons last week in Waseca County District Court with third-degree assault, a felony, and misdemeanor domestic assault. The charges stem from an incident that occured on Oct. 26.
According to the criminal complaint, Waseca County deputies responded to a farm in Woodville Township for a report of a domestic assault. The victim reportedly told law enforcement she had been arguing with Hoehn about feeding the large amount of goats they just got when Hoehn pushed her down into the goat pen, held her by her coat and yelled in her face. The victim said Hoehn pushed her a second time against a livestock fence in front of the barn, according to the report.
Hoehn arrived to the residence and reportedly told law enforcement he "came out to the barn to see the goats starving without feed" and got in a fight with the victim. According to court records, Hoehn said he shoved the victim, but nothing else.
On April 21, Mayo Clinic provided law enforcement with updated medical records from the victim. Court documents show the victim has post-traumatic headaches as a result of the October incident.
Hoehn's first court appearance is scheduled for June 9.