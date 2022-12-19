As the Minnesota Legislature prepares to convene for its 2023 session with a massive budget surplus and one party in near total control of the agenda, local schools are hopeful they could potentially get a major budget boost.
Due to a state funding formula which has not kept pace with inflation and unfunded mandates for special education and English as a Second Language (ESL) services, school districts throughout the region have had to implement steep cuts, year after year.
In some districts, voters have eased the fiscal pain felt by their local schools by approving large operating referendums. Yet as inflation has surged, even those districts which have benefited from new levies have had to consider deeper and deeper cuts to balance the books.
“We have seen an increase in the funding formula, which is always appreciated, but unfortunately is hasn’t kept up with inflation,” said Waseca Public Schools Business Manager Elizabeth Beery. “Again, we are appreciative of any increase. It’s just another challenge when you see declining enrollment, because that revenue is tied directly to enrollment. So that increase to the formula doesn’t always mean more revenue.”
The state’s divided Legislature split along predictable lines, with the Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate calling for large, across the board tax cuts to return the funds to Minnesotans, along with a smaller investment in public safety.
Gov. Tim Walz and the House DFL had different priorities, calling for some tax cuts but also a significant boost in funding for affordable housing, childcare and education. The House DFL plan proposed $3.3 billion in K-12 education investments over the next three years.
Roughly half of those dollars were slated to go toward covering the “cross-subsidies,” or the mandates for special education and ESL services which the federal government has imposed for decades yet failed to provide appropriate funding for.
Across the state, the special education and ESL cross-subsidies totaled roughly $850 million as of FY 2020, and the figure has continued to increase.
For Waseca, Beery noted the district serves some higher needs students from nearby smaller districts.
“There is a certain amount of reimbursed costs with special education. If there is any way to receive more in that area, it would help a lot,” she said. “In Waseca, we serve some of the higher needs kids from districts next to us, as we’re able to provide those services, and it works great, but that does increase our special education costs.”
What schools could do
For most southern Minnesota local school administrators, like St. Peter Public Schools Superintendent Bill Gronseth, the stakes couldn’t be clearer. Without more support from the state, Gronseth said that the budget reductions of the last several years would be deepened and expanded upon.
While supportive of addressing the cross-subsidies, Gronseth also wants to see legislators tie the base formula for school funding to inflation and recalibrate the compensatory funding formula, in order to provide reliable, strong funding for schools well into the future.
“The base formula has not kept up with the rate of inflation over many years, and so schools have been slowly falling behind,” he said. “The current economy has also taken a toll on many districts.”
Smaller, more rural-oriented districts in the region have felt the funding crunch much the same as the larger districts. Medford Public Schools Superintendent Mark Ristau said that meeting student needs under the current funding structure has been a challenge.
“I know that our student needs have become much more diverse, requiring additional staffing, additional resources, additional training,” he said. “The cost of running a school has not stayed stable, and it does not parallel inflation, so schools are having to become creative.”
Tri-City United Superintendent Kevin Babcock said that, with more significant increases to the base formula, local districts could do a lot to attract additional high quality staff and provide more programming of value to their community.
“Right now, most schools are deficit spending,” he said. “We’re pretty close to not deficit spending, but within a year or two we could be deficit spending. Having the (base formula) percentage go up would help us with some of our staffing shortages.”
According to Minnesota Department of Education figures, Minnesota schools would receive an average of roughly $1,250 per pupil more in funding had the base general education formula been tied to inflation two decades ago, instead of rising by an average of 1 to 2%.
Northfield Superintendent Matt Hillmann said that in addition to providing a crucial boost to schools well into the future, the state could take much of the unpredictability out of long-term fiscal planning for districts by tying the base formula to inflation.
“Increasing (the base formula) by 5% in each year and linking it to inflation would be stable and forecastable,” he said. “When you get 70% of your revenue from the state, (unpredictability) hampers our ability to long range financial planning.”
In Waseca, Beery said any increases would help. She’s been in school finance for nearly 20 years, including 16 in Waseca. She said the funding formula has been well behind inflation for at least 10 years.
“We’re always grateful for any funding formula increases,” she said. “If they can consider inflation rates with that formula, that would be great.”
She also emphasized the benefits of local control, which is boosted through more dollars coming into the district.
“I think we’re still providing fantastic programming to our schools. I think more funding just brings more flexibility to look at things in a different way and open up different services,” she said. “If we implement a program, we want to do everything we can to sustain it. Stability as well as sustainability.”
Legislative mood
While Senate Republicans didn’t share the House DFL’s desire for a big boost to education spending, proposing just $30 million focused on school literacy, both sides were able to reach a tentative budget agreement which invested an additional $1 billion in education.
Yet, when the preliminary budget agreement ultimately succumbed to partisan disagreements over the details, hopes for additional education funding were dashed along with other priorities, and the state’s large budget surplus was almost entirely rolled into 2023.
With action on almost all major policy items deferred, the 2022 legislative session appeared to be a largely unproductive and embarrassing failure. However, the session did offer both parties ample opportunity to lay out their vision for the future in advance of a critical midterm election.
A pledge to “fully fund education” was a centerpiece to Walz’s successful re-election campaign, and likewise front and center in the campaigns of the DFL’s House and Senate candidates who collectively defied history and expectations to secure legislative majorities for their party.
The 2023 legislative session will mark just the third in the last three decades with the same party in control of both branches of the legislature and the Governor’s Mansion. Yet with just a one seat majority in the Minnesota Senate, the DFL’s hold on power is tenuous.
Incoming Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic has sought to temper her party’s expansive ambitions, citing the need to unite legislative caucuses marked by ideological and regional diversity. However, strong support for education appears to be a unifying issue for the DFL.
“Funding education is arguably the single top priority of both House and Senate DFL majorities, on the spending side” said Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato. “I think that’s a fair way to put it that one of the reasons the state surplus exists is that we spent somewhat less on education than we budgeted for.”
Fresh perspectives
Rep-Elect Jeff Brand, of St. Peter, whose narrow victory in House District 18A helped to seal a House majority for the DFL, said that he was impacted by the stories of teachers he met on the campaign trail who had to find additional work to support their families, due to low wages.
“I can’t imagine what it’s like to teach school all day and then go to a second job,” he said.
Paraprofessionals play a key role in many classrooms, but their wages remain significantly lower than those of teachers. Brand said he knows a former paraprofessional who instead decided to get a job at Kwik Trip due to its superior wages and benefits.
As a result of inadequate funding, Brand said that many districts have been forced to increase class sizes to alarming levels. The issue is particularly pertinent in Greater Minnesota, where structural and transportation costs are high and the tax tolerance of many communities is low.
“Right now, there are students who are getting a second-class education,” he said.
Rep-Elect Kristi Pursell, DFL-Northfield, will bring a fresh voice to the Capitol as well, though she’s replacing a fellow DFLer in outgoing Rep. Todd Lippert. Coming from a family of educators and as a public school parent herself, she’s intricately familiar with the issue.
Pursell cited the alarm about teacher burnout, noting that a rising number of teachers have opted to leave the profession over the last several years due to factors such as middling pay, a heavy workload, and COVID-19 related health and safety concerns.
As a starting point, Pursell said that the House DFL’s $3.3 billion proposal from this year’s legislative session included many positive components. However, she suggested that she would be willing to consider even more investments in education.
“We know the teachers are leaving in droves, and we need to do everything we can to help everyone involved,” she said. “Public education is the backbone of our democracy.”